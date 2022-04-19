Indonesian Cuisine and Local Products Taking the Interest of Visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai
DUBAI, UAE, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- the Indonesia Pavilion managed to attract 2.5 million visitors. Many visitors who came to the Indonesia Pavilion were inseparable from the product exhibition and presentation of local Indonesian culinary delights introduced at the country's miniature exhibition. Until the closing ceremony ended, the Indonesia Pavilion had managed to earn Rp 1 billion in revenue from selling SME products and Rp 80 billion from selling local Indonesian cuisine and coffee.
"I am very proud that our SME products and local culinary products can go global through the Expo 2020 Dubai. This is in accordance with Indonesia's goal of participating in this prestigious event, which introduces the potential for trade, tourism, and investment opportunities. The exhibition of local products has also succeeded in attracting the interest of potential buyers, especially those from India and Pakistan. The presentation of local cuisine is also an opportunity to attract people from all over the world to visit Indonesia," said the Director-General of National Export Development at the Ministry of Trade and Commissioner General of the Indonesian Pavilion Didi Sumedi.
As is known, the local product exhibition is a product of SMEs assisted by 15 Indonesian SOEs that Sarinah has curated. The products traded are handicraft products such as woven, written batik, and songket weaving, and also made with non-machine weaving tools (ATBM). The various SME products come from Bali, Jakarta, Yogyakarta, NTT, Palembang, Medan, and Java.
The handicraft products that are in demand by visitors include jumputan scarves, Balinese fans, hand-drawn batik masks, and rattan wallets, which were completely out of stock during the two months of Expo 2020 Dubai. Batik heritage from Pekalongan is also the target of collectors, with its precious value starting from 2000 Dirhams or the equivalent of 8 million Rupiah per cloth.
"The visitors are very curious about Indonesian fabrics. They always ask about the philosophy behind the batik or weaving motifs that we exhibit. We from Sarinah are very grateful to the Ministry of Trade for providing this opportunity to help introduce local products from Indonesian SMEs to the global arena," said Nabila Aulia Marpaung, Marketing and Promotion Staff of PT Sarinah.
Nasi Padang and Coffee Badak Become the Highlight of the Indonesia Pavilion
Indonesian cuisine and coffee are introduced through Bandung Resto and Java Café. Bandung Resto, a well-known restaurant in Abu Dhabi, has succeeded in attracting visitors through its extraordinary Nasi Padang, which has always been the target of visitors coming to the Pavilion. This is inseparable from the Rendang, which was exhibited in the Indonesia Pavilion area and became one of the Indonesia Spice Up The World program highlights.
Besides Nasi Padang, other local Indonesian culinary delights that are also a favorite of visitors are meatballs and fried noodles. On the other hand, coffee is also the target of Expo 2020 Dubai visitors, where Luwak coffee is in demand by coffee connoisseurs and Badak coffee and Spanish latte, which is the target of visitors who are visitors just tasting Indonesian coffee. All the raw materials for the coffee result from local coffee farmers' cultivation, and visitors can taste 17 different types of local coffee from all over Indonesia.
"Visitors looking for local Indonesian cuisine and coffee cannot be separated from its delicious and remarkable taste. In addition, the portions we offer are also large at an affordable price. Most of our regular customers are from Asia and the Middle East who enjoy Indonesian cuisine rich in spices," said Helmi, Operation Manager of Bandung Resto and Java Café.
Every day, the Indonesia Pavilion restaurant area is always packed with visitors and was even chosen to be part of the ten best restaurants at Expo 2020 Dubai. With the extraordinary achievements of the Indonesia Pavilion for 26 weeks following the Expo 2020 Dubai event, it proves that apart from culture and innovation, Indonesian culinary and local products are also able to compete internationally.
Media Liaison Officer
"I am very proud that our SME products and local culinary products can go global through the Expo 2020 Dubai. This is in accordance with Indonesia's goal of participating in this prestigious event, which introduces the potential for trade, tourism, and investment opportunities. The exhibition of local products has also succeeded in attracting the interest of potential buyers, especially those from India and Pakistan. The presentation of local cuisine is also an opportunity to attract people from all over the world to visit Indonesia," said the Director-General of National Export Development at the Ministry of Trade and Commissioner General of the Indonesian Pavilion Didi Sumedi.
As is known, the local product exhibition is a product of SMEs assisted by 15 Indonesian SOEs that Sarinah has curated. The products traded are handicraft products such as woven, written batik, and songket weaving, and also made with non-machine weaving tools (ATBM). The various SME products come from Bali, Jakarta, Yogyakarta, NTT, Palembang, Medan, and Java.
The handicraft products that are in demand by visitors include jumputan scarves, Balinese fans, hand-drawn batik masks, and rattan wallets, which were completely out of stock during the two months of Expo 2020 Dubai. Batik heritage from Pekalongan is also the target of collectors, with its precious value starting from 2000 Dirhams or the equivalent of 8 million Rupiah per cloth.
"The visitors are very curious about Indonesian fabrics. They always ask about the philosophy behind the batik or weaving motifs that we exhibit. We from Sarinah are very grateful to the Ministry of Trade for providing this opportunity to help introduce local products from Indonesian SMEs to the global arena," said Nabila Aulia Marpaung, Marketing and Promotion Staff of PT Sarinah.
Nasi Padang and Coffee Badak Become the Highlight of the Indonesia Pavilion
Indonesian cuisine and coffee are introduced through Bandung Resto and Java Café. Bandung Resto, a well-known restaurant in Abu Dhabi, has succeeded in attracting visitors through its extraordinary Nasi Padang, which has always been the target of visitors coming to the Pavilion. This is inseparable from the Rendang, which was exhibited in the Indonesia Pavilion area and became one of the Indonesia Spice Up The World program highlights.
Besides Nasi Padang, other local Indonesian culinary delights that are also a favorite of visitors are meatballs and fried noodles. On the other hand, coffee is also the target of Expo 2020 Dubai visitors, where Luwak coffee is in demand by coffee connoisseurs and Badak coffee and Spanish latte, which is the target of visitors who are visitors just tasting Indonesian coffee. All the raw materials for the coffee result from local coffee farmers' cultivation, and visitors can taste 17 different types of local coffee from all over Indonesia.
"Visitors looking for local Indonesian cuisine and coffee cannot be separated from its delicious and remarkable taste. In addition, the portions we offer are also large at an affordable price. Most of our regular customers are from Asia and the Middle East who enjoy Indonesian cuisine rich in spices," said Helmi, Operation Manager of Bandung Resto and Java Café.
Every day, the Indonesia Pavilion restaurant area is always packed with visitors and was even chosen to be part of the ten best restaurants at Expo 2020 Dubai. With the extraordinary achievements of the Indonesia Pavilion for 26 weeks following the Expo 2020 Dubai event, it proves that apart from culture and innovation, Indonesian culinary and local products are also able to compete internationally.
Media Liaison Officer
Indonesia Pavilion
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter