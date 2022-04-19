Projector Calculator of Projector1: Excellent Online Projector Tool for 2022
Projector Calculator of Projector1 has three main features, helping projector users to tackle the projector problem before and after the purchase.NEW TORK, US, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Projector1 (a professional website specializing in projectors) has updated its online projector calculator tool recently.
For projector beginners, the first problem before or after buying a projector is to set up the projector. For example, before buying a projector, they don’t know whether the projection size is suitable for the room and also don’t know the proper screen size; for another example, they don’t know where to place the projector to fit the screen, they don’t know where is the best viewing distance.
Projector Calculator of Projector1 has 3 main features, helping projector users to tackle the projector problem before and after the purchase.
1. Calculating Projection/Screen Size before buying
This feature helps to make a wise decision on screen size before buying a projector or projector screen.
For example:
The throw ratio of the desired projector: 1.2:1
The max length of the room: 3 meters
What is the Biggest Screen Size?
Select the Throw Ratio of the desired projector in the 1st blank, and fill in the Throw Distance in the 2nd blank.
Clicking the Calculate button then can get the Screen Size (projection size).
After calculating using this projector calculator, the maximum screen size is 112.54 inches.
2. Calculating Throw Distance after buying
Throw distance is the distance between the projector lens to the screen. Calculating screen size helps users to know where to place the projector.
For example:
The throw ratio of the desired projector:0.39:1
The screen size: 100 inch
What is the throw distance?
Selecting Throw Ratio of 0.39:1 in the 1st blank, and filling in the Screen Size with 100 in the 3rd blank.
Clicking the Calculate button, the user can get the Throw Distance.
After calculating with the projector calculator, the users can know that the distance is 86.64 cm.
3. Calculating The Best Viewing Distance before or after buying
This feature helps users to know the best viewing distance to get the best viewing experience.
For example:
The throw ratio of the desired projector:1.2:1
The screen size: 100 inch
What is the best viewing distance?
Select Throw Ratio in the 1st blank, and fill in the screen size.
Clicking the Calculate button
Then the Best Viewing Distance is 2m-3m.
In addition, Projector1 also has a beginner's guide to projectors for projector beginners to know better about the projector.
Jason Smith
Lumis Technology Co., Ltd
email us here