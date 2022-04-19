The Indonesia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai Success in Exceeding the Target of 2.5 Million Visitors
DUBAI, UAE, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indonesia Pavilion managed to attract more than 2.5 million visitors, exceeding the target set since its opening of the Indonesia Pavilion. There were 2,506,589 visitors coming to visit the Indonesia Pavilion.
The Director-General of National Export Development of the Ministry of Trade and the Commissioner General of the Indonesia Pavilion, Didi Sumedi, stated that this achievement gives confidence that Indonesia is indeed an attractive place for the world community to visit.
"I am very proud that the Indonesia Pavilion has finally succeeded in reaching the target of 2.5 million visitors. Visitors can receive information about Indonesia's potential and are expected to be more familiar with Indonesia. This encourages the improvement of Indonesia's nation branding and trade sector at the global level," said Didi.
The figure of 2.5 million visitors is 10 percent of the expo's target of visitors during the six months of its implementation, which is as many as 25 million. Didi said that nearly 22 million visitors are coming to Expo 2020 Dubai. In other words, the number of visitors to the Indonesia Pavilion has exceeded 10 percent of the overall total. "This is an extraordinary achievement for Indonesia, and we are proud because the various events that we present attract the hearts of many visitors," said Didi.
During the 26 weeks of Expo 2020 Dubai, Indonesia has presented 140 business forums and more than 200 cultural shows. There were also various seminars and workshops that were also successful in attracting visitors, such as a herbal medicine and make-up workshop hosted by PT Sarinah and Mustika Ratu during the participation week of the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises (KBUMN).
At the event, the visitors were invited to see the process making of herbal medicine and given a chance to have a taste. The goal is to introduce that Indonesia has many herbal remedies that everyone can consume. The herbs on display included jamu tamarind, turmeric tamarind, and turmeric latte.
"I have been taking interest in Indonesian herbal medicine, which turns out to have a very unique taste. The demonstration of making the herbal medicine was also interesting, and I really enjoyed the turmeric latte," said Brenda, one of the visitors to the Indonesia Pavilion from England.
The total value of Indonesian herbal exports to the world in 2021 will reach USD 41.5 million, an increase of 10.96 percent compared to 2019. For this reason, Indonesia is committed to intensifying the promotion of herbal medicine to the global market. The packaging of Indonesian herbal medicine today also looks more practical and attractive.
In addition to the herbal medicine workshop, the visitors were also invited to apply Indonesian halal cosmetics from Mustika Ratu. Meanwhile, Indonesia's cosmetic and perfume exports in 2021 were recorded at USD 241 million, an increase of around 15.8 percent compared to 2020, which was USD 203 million.
In addition, the various cultural performances displayed at the Outdoor Stage of the Indonesia Pavilion also attracted many visitors. Cultural performances that are displayed every day at 5 pm and 8 pm can invite visitors together to explore the diversity of Indonesian culture through dances.
