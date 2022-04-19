Inviting Investors to Invest in National Infrastructure Development, Indonesia Holds "Indonesia PPP Day" at Expo 2020
DUBAI, UAE, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indonesia Pavilion successfully held a business forum entitled "Indonesia Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Day" at Expo 2020 Dubai. The business forum initiated by the Ministry of Finance discussed innovative financing policies and instruments and the government's support to realize Indonesia's commitment to sustainable infrastructure development.
Present to give presentations at the business forum of the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati and several panelists, namely the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Communication and Information Johnny Gerard Plate, and West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil. In addition, the Head of the World Bank Representative for Indonesia and Timor Leste Satu Kähkönen was also present.
"Indonesia in 2045 will become the country with the fifth-largest economy in the world. This projection is what we continue to echo during Indonesia's participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai event. This is our opportunity to continue to attract investment opportunities, especially in domestic infrastructure development and development projects," said the Director-General of National Export Development of the Ministry of Trade and Commissioner General of the Indonesia Pavilion Didi Sumedi from Jakarta.
Didi revealed, in one of the business forums, he discussed the Government Guarantee instrument combined with a blended finance architecture will improve the implementation of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles in order to encourage active participation of the private sector in building and financing sustainable infrastructure development in Indonesia. This aligns with the main focus of the UAE's investment sector in Indonesia, particularly renewable energy and industries based on good environmental management.
"Through the PPP scheme, the person in charge of the project can access the support of the Ministry of Finance, such as project preparation facilities, feasibility support, which is integrated with Government guarantees, and the Indonesia One SDG platform. All of this support is provided to encourage the active participation of the private sector in building and financing Indonesia's sustainable infrastructure development, following the vision of Indonesia Golden 2045," said Brahmantio Isdijo, Director of Government Support Management and Infrastructure Financing, Ministry of Finance.
The success of Indonesia's infrastructure development cannot be separated from the success of the PPP scheme. Previous significant projects that have been successfully built include the Cikampek toll road, the development of a water supply system in Bandar Lampung, to the Palapa Ring project, which develops fiber optics for telecommunications needs and has reached 17 remote areas in Indonesia.
