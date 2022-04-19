China Genetic Testing Market Size | Growth Trends Report, 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IMARC Group provides extensive analysis of the China Genetic Testing industry covering the market trends, investment opportunities, growth trends, statistics, and industry prospects. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on China Genetic Testing market size, share, trends, analysis, growth, demand, statistics, and overview. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report. The market is segmented by size and region. The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report also includes competitive landscape of major key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.

Informed covered in the report:

Historical market data from 2016-2021

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2027

Detailed information on factors that will drive market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the Keyword market size and its contribution to the parent market

Upcoming market trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on key players

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart meters market key players

Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you via email within 24 to 48 hours.”

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-genetic-testing-market/requestsample

Genetic tests identify the changes occurring in the genes, proteins or chromosomes of an individual. They help in determining the chances of a person passing on a genetic disorder to the next generation as well as their vulnerability to a suspected genetic disease. The genetic testing market in China has witnessed rapid development since the establishment of the first genomics company in 1999. The demand for genetic testing services in the country is being driven by factors like aging population, expanding middle class and investments in the healthcare sector. The industry has also attracted international investors owing to rising demand for noninvasive prenatal testing and growing research in the fields of reproductive and oncology health.

Market Trends:

In an effort to expand its domestic biotechnology sector, the Chinese Government has taken steps in the favor of genetic science development. It identified genomics as a strategic field for the country’s social and economic development in its 14th Five-Year Plan. The Government also plans to document the genetic makeup of people from nine different minority groups, in an attempt to decode hereditary information within their genes. Apart from this, the market for direct-to-consumer DNA testing has also experienced massive growth driven by rising priority of personal health and wellness among consumers. This trend has further been supported by technological advancements which have reduced the cost of DNA sequencing services. However, there is a lack of specifically-designed educational programs for training medical genetic professionals in China.

Competitive Landscape:

BGI

Berry Genomics Co. ltd.

Daan Gene Co. Ltd

WuXi NextCODE

Annoroad Gene Technology Co. Ltd.

WuXi PharmaTech

Breakup by Test Type:

Prenatal Testing

Carrier Testing

New Born Testing

Predictive/Presymptomatic Testing

Diagnostic Testing

Others

Breakup by Disease:

Cancer

Down Syndrome

Thalassemia

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Biochemical

Molecular

Cytogenetic

Breakup by Service Provider:

Hospital Based Laboratories

Independent Laboratories

Specialty Clinics

Breakup by Testing Sample:

Blood

Saliva

Hair

Others

Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-genetic-testing-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.