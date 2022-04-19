Asigra Recognized in 2022 Business Continuity Awards for Most Innovative Product of the Year
Asigra Data Protection Platform Named for Cybersecurity, Anti-Ransomware Defense InnovationsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asigra Inc., a leader in cyber-secure backup and recover, today announced that the company has been recognized as a finalist in the 2022 CIR Magazine Business Continuity Awards. The company was named for cybersecurity advancements in its Tigris data protection platform, including, bi-directional malware detection, FIPS 140-2 encryption, Variable Repository Naming, and Deep Multi-Factor Authentication.
The Business Continuity awards by CIR Magazine have recognized companies that present business continuity, security, resilience, and risk professionals whose innovative strategies and industry savvy make them stand out above the rest. The 2022 finalists will be judged by an independent panel of experts for exceptional performance, service metrics, business presence, and results in this dynamic industry. They will be recognized at a black-tie awards gala dinner and ceremony in London on June 16, 2022.
While proper employee training and preventative IT security measures are necessary to secure the corporate network, the last line of defense against ransomware are data backups. Advanced protection is needed against a ransomware Attack-Loop™, when hackers insert executable code within the organization’s backup data. When this attack occurs, both primary and secondary data are impacted, preventing the possibility of a clean recovery. To hide the code in the backup set, hackers insert the malware into data objects and other techniques, which are backed up and stored in the company’s secondary storage repository. After a time-delayed detonation, the company restores a pre-attack generation of data only to realize that the recovery data has also been compromised and has re-inserted the ransomware into the network, leaving the organization with no choice but to pay the ransom.
The Tigris Data Protection platform prevents ransomware and other advanced forms of malicious malware from impacting backup data. The software provides advanced detection and mitigation for safe, secure, and reliable backup and data recovery. The ultra-secure platform includes the industry’s first zero-day Attack-Loop preventative technology using bi-directional malware detection, zero-day exploit protection, variable repository naming, and Deep MFA (multi-factor authentication) for a full defensive suite against ransomware and other cyber-attacks on backup data.
“The Asigra Tigris Data Protection platform has been widely acknowledged for the industry’s most comprehensive cyber-secure backup solution available, taking backup and recovery to the next level,” said Eric Simmons, CEO, Asigra. “Recognition in these awards reflects the dedication of our team to provide next-gen security capable of defending against ransomware 2.0 to ensure clean data recoveries.”
About Asigra
Trusted since 1986, Asigra advanced AI-enabled data protection platform is proudly developed in and supported from North America, providing organizations worldwide the ability to quickly recover their data from anywhere through a global network of IT service providers. As the industry’s most secure backup and recovery solution for servers, virtual machines, endpoint devices, databases, applications, SaaS, and IaaS based applications, Asigra protects sensitive data with anti-ransomware defense and 100% recovery assurance. The company has been recognized as a three-time Product of the Year Gold winner by TechTarget for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software and is positioned well in leading market research. More information on Asigra can be found at www.asigra.com.
