Western Metallica Resources Corp.

Western Metallica Announces Listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:WMS)

Western Metallica Resources Corp. (TSXV:WMS)

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western Metallica Announces Listing on the TSX Venture Exchange

Western Metallica Resources Corp. (“Western Metallica” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s common shares have been listed and admitted to trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) as of April 19, 2022, with trading to commence as of the open on April 19, 2022, under the symbol “WMS”. The Company’s listing on the TSXV follows the previously announced reverse-takeover transaction by Orcus Resources Ltd. and closing of a brokered private placement of subscription receipts (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of approximately CAD $8 million. For more information about the Offering, please see the Company's press releases dated November 23, 2021 and April 13, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.westernmetallica.com.

Gregory Duras, CEO and Director of Western Metallica Resources Corp. stated: "The approval by the TSX Venture Exchange is an important milestone in the Company’s drive to emerge as a gold and copper exploration company with assets located in Spain, which is among the most prolific gold jurisdictions in Western Europe, at a time when investor interest for gold and copper is high. This public listing is a crucial step with the objective to heighten exposure of the Company while advancing our portfolio of assets.”

With the Company well-funded, Western Metallica will now focus on the exploration of its properties in Spain in order to unveil their potential value.

The Company also announces that it has engaged Tara Asfour to perform services for the Company, including investor relations activities, as defined in accordance with the policies of the TSXV and applicable securities laws. Pursuant to an agreement entered into with Ms. Asfour on December 1st, 2021, Ms. Asfour will receive a cash fee of $3,000 per month for a minimum of six months to continue on a month-to-month basis thereafter. Ms. Asfour is an experienced executive consultant with over 10 years of management, investor relations, communications, and marketing experience, specialized in capital markets. Ms. Asfour holds a Master’s degree in Business Management and a Financial Markets Certificate from Yale University. To the knowledge of the Company, Ms. Asfour currently owns zero Common Shares of the Company.



About Western Metallica Resources Corp.

Western Metallica is a British Columbia company with its head office in Toronto, Ontario. Western Metallica is in the business of mineral resource exploration and development, its principal asset is its 100% owned Penedela Gold Property in the “Navelgas Gold Belt” in Asturias, Spain. Western Metallica also has an interest in two other Spanish gold projects in the “Navelgas Gold Belt” in Asturias (Valledor and Sierra Alta) and one project located in Andalucia (Nueva Celti).

Further information of the Company can be found at: www.westernmetallica.com

Contact

CEO and Director, Gregory Duras: gduras@westernmetallica.com

+1 416 576-3136

or

Investor Relations: info@westernmetallica.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Western Metallica Corp. Forward looking statements include statements regarding the listing of the common shares on the TSXV, the impact of the investor relations engagement on the company and the receipt of all regulatory approvals, the development of the Penedela Project and other mining projects and prospects thereof, the sufficiency of the Company’s funds, ongoing demand for gold and copper and the ability of the Company to create liquidity for investors. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. Although Western Metallica Corp. believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Western Metallica Corp. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

