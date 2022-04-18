Attorney Generals Urge Biden to Endorse Domestic Energy Developments

April 18, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor, along with multiple other attorneys general, sent a letter to President Biden urging him to address rising energy costs and inflation by rescinding several disastrous policies that have undermined American energy independence and security.

“The effort to protect Alaska’s economic interests, management authority and individual liberties against an overzealous and overreaching federal government is a priority for my office,” stated Attorney General Taylor. “I will continue to challenge the Biden Administration’s vast overreaching policies that have resulted in painfully high energy costs and inflation.”

Recent press reports that the Biden Administration is seeking to import new oil from Canada. This oil would have been delivered to states through the Keystone XL pipeline project which would have also brought jobs and economic opportunities to many underserved communities. However, President Biden revoked the permit for the pipeline resulting in higher prices and further dependency upon Russian and Middle Eastern oil.

“Clear the administrative path for the pipeline’s development, rescind your revocation of Keystone XL’s 2019 Presidential Permit, and provide regulatory certainty to companies willing to build this vital, arterial pipeline,” demanded the attorney generals in their letter. “Recent events have made it strikingly obvious that more domestic energy development is needed to prevent future economic hardship for Americans.”

The letter also requested the Biden Administration cease federal efforts that impose excessive regulations and increase Americans’ energy costs, including regulations for new natural gas projects, the suspension of the authorization to transport liquefied natural gas by rail tank cars and inflated social costs of carbon.

Attorney Generals from Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming endorsed this letter to President Biden.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Assistant Attorney General Grace Lee or Assistant Attorney General Daniel Cacciatore.