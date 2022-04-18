Carper, Coons Announce Funding for Sussex County Habitat for Humanity

DELAWARE, April 18 - LAUREL, Del. – Today, U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) announced $500,000 in funding to Sussex County Habitat for Humanity in the Hope Hill neighborhood. This funding will be used to complete the next 10 affordable homes throughout the county. Sens. Carper and Chris Coons (both D-Del.) secured the funding through the omnibus appropriations bill passed in March. Delaware’s congressional delegation has secured nearly $100 million for Delaware communities and projects up and down the state.

“There is an enormous need right now for affordable housing up and down the state, and I’m so proud that we were able to deliver these much needed funds to Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, which is helping bridge the gap and providing hard working Delaware families with homes,” said Senator Carper.

“Every American deserves a safe, sanitary, decent and affordable place to live,” said Senator Coons. “Sussex County Habitat for Humanity has been a steadfast pioneer in achieving that goal here in Delaware, and I’m so glad our congressional delegation helped secure such necessary and impactful funds.”

Hope Hill is part of a larger neighborhood revitalization strategy that includes 20 homes built with two Delaware State Housing Authority Strong Neighborhood Housing Fund grants. Currently 10 homes are complete and 10 are under construction.

