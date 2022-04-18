Scandal-Ridden Trainer Bob Baffert Dealt 5th Devastating Blow with Outright Dismissal of Case by Ky. Court of Appeals

Bob Baffert and Sheikh Mohammed

AWA executive director Marty Irby testifying at a House hearing on H.R. 1754 in January 2020

For far too long Bob Baffert's scandals have completely engulfed and overshadowed the so-called 'Sport of Kings...'”
— Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action
FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY, USA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As news of the Kentucky Appellate Court's decision to outright dismiss scandal-ridden trainer Bob Baffert's appeal in the case of Medina Spirit's 2021 Kentucky Derby blood test is breaking, Animal Wellness Action Action executive director Marty Irby issued the following statement:

"We applaud the Kentucky Court of Appeals for their outright dismissal of the Baffert case, hope the delivery of this fifth loss will be the final blow, and that the notorious trainer will concede defeat, put the welfare of the horses first, and allow American horse racing to get back on track as the 148th Run for the Roses approaches.

"For far too long Bob Baffert's scandals have completely engulfed and overshadowed the so-called 'Sport of Kings,' and if Baffert truly wants Thoroughbred horse racing to continue being defined as a legitimate American sport, then he'll step aside until his suspension is over, and allow other trainers, breeders, owners, and jockeys the opportunity to enjoy a clean Triple Crown without his controversy in 2022."

Baffert lost in the original Kentucky Horse Racing Commission's (KHRC) hearing where Medina Spirit was stripped of the Derby title, lost the appeal to the KHRC board, lost in court when Judge Thomas Wingate denied Baffert a stay, and also lost in Kentucky Appellate Court with Judge Allison Jones' recent decision. According to Horse Racing Nation, as a result of the fifth loss Baffert has just endured he "may not ask for reconsideration of the order, according to the report..."

Animal Wellness Action led the charge on the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act (HISA) in the animal protection space working with coalition partners such as The Jockey Club, NYRA, The Breeders' Cup, Water, Hay, Oats Alliance, and Stronach Group, and Irby testified before Congress at the 2020 hearing on the legislation. Yesterday the group weighed in on the Texas court's decision to uphold the HISA.

Animal Wellness Action is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty. We champion causes that alleviate the suffering of companion animals, farm animals, and wildlife. We advocate for policies to stop dogfighting and cockfighting and other forms of malicious cruelty and to confront factory farming and other systemic forms of animal exploitation. To prevent cruelty, we promote enacting good public policies, and we work to enforce those policies. To enact good laws, we must elect good lawmakers, and that's why we remind voters which candidates care about our issues and which ones don't. We believe helping animals helps us all.

Marty Irby films American Pharoah winning the 2015 Preakness

