Agar Thickening Agents Market Opportunities, Product status, key insights and Outlook 2028

Agar Thickening Agents Market Size – USD 13.61 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends–Increasing demand for plant-based thickeners

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Agar Thickening Agents Market size reached USD 13.61 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the major factors driving global Agar Thickening Agents market revenue growth are increasing changes in food preference among consumers and rising demand for agar thickening agents in bakeries. Increasing demand for plant-based thickeners is also expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead.

The Agar Thickening Agents market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. Demand for convenience food is rising as customer preferences continue to shift. Increasingly busy lifestyle, rapidly growing retail business, increasing development of new products, increasing demand for ready-to-eat food products, are driving demand for packaged foodstuffs.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Hydrocolloids segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period as a result of increasing usage of hydrocolloids as Agar Thickening Agents.

Plant segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Agar Thickening Agents produced from plants are in high demand among customers, especially in baked products, confectionery, and processed food, due to the rising trend of vegan food culture.

North America is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Food and beverage sectors are well-developed in countries in the region which is expected to drive market revenue growth in North America.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are: Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Kerry Group plc, Tate & Lyle PLC, Medline Industries, Inc., TIC Gums, Inc., CP Kelco U.S., Inc., Fuerst Day Lawson Limited, and Ingredion Incorporated

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Agar Thickening Agents market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Agar Thickening Agents market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Agar Thickening Agents on the basis of type, source, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Starch

Protein

Hydrocolloids

Agar

Gelatin

Pectin

Xanthan Gum

Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Microbial

Animal

Plant

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Confectionery

Bakery

Beverages

Sauces

Convenience & Processed Food

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Agar Thickening Agents market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Agar Thickening Agents industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Agar Thickening Agents market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Agar Thickening Agents industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Market segment by region / country:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico, etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

