4EZPool.com presents Easy and Affordable Lap Pools

American-made EZ Pools are made-to-order to fit your lap swimming needs. Easy and affordable designs that fit your yard and your budget.

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swimmers have been facing an ever-increasing challenge in accessing long-lap training pools. Whether you are a professional swimmer training for constant competition or a swimming enthusiast needing regular aquatic access, getting into a lap pool is getting harder. Long before the mandatory lockdowns that shuttered most indoor swimming pools, the rising costs of building a 25-yard or 25-meter swimming pool have been inching out of reach for most communities, let alone individual swimmers. The lockdowns just exasperated the problem. But there is an EZ solution.

EZ Pool Products has been providing durable temporary training pools to swimmers, of all levels, for over twenty years. 4ezpool.com has precisely what a customer is looking for in an affordable and durable training lap pool regardless of the available space, the type of ground, or the need.

An EZ Lap Pool uses all American-made components. From the durable all-steel frame to the poly-reinforced vinyl used for the pool material - every EZ pool is made with such quality that it can outlast your need. The steel frame is hot-dipped galvanized and zinc-plated, with the exposed parts being powder-coated. From the moment you begin assembling your EZ Lap Pool, you will quickly feel the substantial durability of the frame parts. The coated poly-reinforced material is also all American-made. Very similar to what the military uses for its inflatable boats, this quality material is durable enough to be placed on almost any level surface. "We have tested material from all over the world over the years." Says Ted Gillebaard, lead Production Manager fro EZ Pool Products. "And though we can get items for less money elsewhere, we could never guarantee the ingredients used to produce the component." A crucial reason to buy American.

It is not just the quality choices EZ Pools uses that make it such a stand-alone product; their on-call manufacturing truly sets them apart. "We do not stock pools." Says Simon Legree, Sales Manager for EZ Pools. "Every pool is made-to-order so that we can offer so many different options, sizes, and colors." In other words, your pool doesn't exist until you order it. But do not be concerned with lead time, as the average production time for a lap pool is about three weeks. "We have made swim club pools 25 meters or even 50 meters long," Indicates LeCree. "Those can take six to eight weeks. But yeah for the most part, customer's lap pools take us about three weeks or less."

4ezpool.com has over 50 standard sizes listed online, with each size having a dedicated specs, details, and options page. Customers can download a PDF spec sheet for each one of these sizes. Since an EZ pool is made-to-order, they are the only provider of American-made portable training pools where any listed size can be modified to fit a buyer's needs.

There is a solution to your lap swimming needs, and it is EZ.