U.S. Department of Education Announces American Rescue Plan Summit to Highlight Recovery Driven by Biden-Harris Administration Investments

Today, the U.S. Department of Education announced plans for an upcoming summit focused on the ways President Biden’s American Rescue Plan is helping students, educators, families, and schools recover from the pandemic and reemerge stronger. The Department’s summit will convene educators, parents and families, philanthropists, government officials, and students to discuss the ways the American Rescue Plan investments are making a difference this school year and beyond and highlight best practices communities should adopt as leaders, educators, and families work together to address the pandemic’s impact on our students.

The virtual summit, From Recovery to Thriving: How the American Rescue Plan is Supporting America’s Students, will occur Wednesday, April 27, in the afternoon. The Department, in partnership with the National Public Education Support Fund, will bring together education leaders, advocates and philanthropic partners to discuss how to help students and schools recover from the pandemic.

“Thanks to American Rescue Plan funds, schools are open for in-person learning, but that is just the beginning” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “By working together, leveraging partnerships between the public and private sectors that put students first, we can meet this moment and make sure our school communities have the supports they need fueled by the American Rescue Plan. As we recover from the pandemic, we are seeing states and schools using federal dollars to provide additional mental health and academic resources, education advocates working together to strengthen those efforts, and educators collaborating with parents, families, and school communities to ensure transparency and accountability as they deliver much-needed supports. The summit will provide an opportunity for schools, educators, parents, families, students, advocates, government officials, and more to convene, share best practices, and learn about the ways these funds are making a real difference.”

The opening panel and subsequent learning sessions will create opportunities to support school districts and states in utilizing their federal funds to deepen and scale strategies to address learning recovery, mental health support, and labor shortages during and beyond the three years of American Rescue Plan funding so students can recover and thrive in the future.

Additional panels will convene conversations focused on the needs facing schools across the country and collaborative efforts to address them. The summit’s sessions include:

Opening Plenary on How American Rescue Plan Funds Are Driving Recovery

Learning Recovery Concurrent Sessions

Labor Shortages Concurrent Sessions

Mental Health and Well-Being & Social and Emotional Learning Concurrent Sessions

If you are interested in registering for the summit, please click here.