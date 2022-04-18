UK Disruptive Brand and Digital PR Agency moves to fully flexible, fully remote working as they look to expand globally
DA Creative Studio, a UK based brand and digital PR agency, have announced that they have embraced the hybrid working model after closing their head office.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK Disruptive Brand and Digital PR Agency moves to fully flexible, fully remote working as they look to expand globally.
DA Creative Studio, who were formed in Hull eight years ago, before expanding to London late last year have announced that they have taken the bold step of closing their head office. The growing team has embraced the hybrid working model successfully for several months now, as they have onboarded new clients across a range of sectors. This latest step sees them committing to a more flexible working model across the entire agency.
Creative Director and CEO, Calvin Innes says of the move, “The last two years have allowed businesses everywhere to reassess how they do things, and what is right for their teams. For DA, collaboration has always been at the heart of everything we do, so it’s hugely important that we continue this as we switch to a remote set-up. That’s why our new plan involves regular team meet ups, away days and ‘ideation retreats’ where we can retain the collaboration that is so vital to our creative output.
We’ve given our team complete control over where they work, and when they work. Finding that work-life balance is essential and we strongly believe that when people are treated well, when they have time to see their kid’s school plays, and not be forced to fit their life around work, they produce far better results.”
The move comes after the agency partnered with occupational health company, Latus Health earlier this year. With an increased focus on employee wellbeing, an increasing number of businesses are looking to hybrid or remote working as a solution. As Calvin explains, the success of this model is also about putting in place the right support structures for employees.
“It’s not enough to just say, here you go, go and work from home. Businesses need to acknowledge that all employees are different and may have different requirements when it comes to remote working. By providing coffee cards, health and wellbeing support, equipment specific to each employee and regular face to face meetups, it’s entirely possible. It just requires some planning and more importantly, listening to do it well.”
This evolution in business model comes as the agency looks to widen its client base further beyond the UK. With several clients already located across Europe, the team has their eyes on the USA next with plans to expand their offer internationally over the next 12 to 18 months.
