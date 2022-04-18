Submit Release
News Search

There were 852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,508 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Sends Let­ter to Biden on Reau­tho­riz­ing the Key­stone Pipeline

Attorney General Ken Paxton joined several states in a letter to President Biden insisting he reauthorize the Keystone XL pipeline project, rescind his revocation of Keystone XL’s 2019 Presidential Permit, and provide stable regulations for companies willing to build the pipeline that our country needs to avoid dependence on overseas oil. The President’s decision to vilify American fossil fuel companies while desperately reaching out to foreign leaders for oil shows the hypocrisy of this administration’s promotion of policies that undermine U.S. energy independence.  

The Keystone Pipeline would bring jobs, revenue, and greatly reduce the devastating economic impact of President Biden’s policies that have forced Americans to brace themselves for continued high energy costs and inflation. 

To read the letter click here. 

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Sends Let­ter to Biden on Reau­tho­riz­ing the Key­stone Pipeline

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.