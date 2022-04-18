Attorney General Ken Paxton joined several states in a letter to President Biden insisting he reauthorize the Keystone XL pipeline project, rescind his revocation of Keystone XL’s 2019 Presidential Permit, and provide stable regulations for companies willing to build the pipeline that our country needs to avoid dependence on overseas oil. The President’s decision to vilify American fossil fuel companies while desperately reaching out to foreign leaders for oil shows the hypocrisy of this administration’s promotion of policies that undermine U.S. energy independence.

The Keystone Pipeline would bring jobs, revenue, and greatly reduce the devastating economic impact of President Biden’s policies that have forced Americans to brace themselves for continued high energy costs and inflation.

