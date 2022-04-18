Europe Dental Imaging Market to Reach $5.9 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 9.5% CAGR: Carestream Dental, Imageworks Corporation, Dentsply Sirona

The Global Dental Imaging Market size is expected to grow at more than 9.5% CAGR from 2016 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 5.9 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 2 billion in 2016.

Some of our key findings from the research are as follows:

High sugar consumption is one of prominent reasons for dental cavities; with a steady increase in disposable income, sugar products are being consumed at an accelerated rate in the form of packaged foods and desserts. This has caused a noticeable increase in dental issues, therefore incrementing the need for dental imaging. The rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, the growing affordability of imaging systems, and the need for rapid and accurate diagnosis are the other major factors driving the growth of this market.

Key Market Key Players:

During our course of research, we have studied the key market players around the globe along with some prominent local players. We made a detailed list of the all the available players that we could find through our research and have included those mentioned below in our list:

Dentsply Sirona, Danehar, Henry Schein, Cefla, Carestream Dental, Planmeca Oy, Morita Group, Acteon Group, Vatech, Imageworks Corporation, Planet DDS, Ace Dental Software, Rayscan, Dentimax, Abeldent, etc.

New and Latest market trends:

- Intraoral Cameras Market - The global intraoral cameras market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.90 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.75 billion by 2029, recording a CAGR of 8.9%. - Extraoral Imaging Systems - Extraoral X-ray systems is anticipated to hold the maximum share of 28.7% in 2022, expanding at rate of nearly 8.0% during the forecast period. - Cosmetic Dentistry Market – The cosmetic dentistry market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the growing consumer awareness and rising focus on aesthetics, increasing prevalence of oral health disorders - Dental Lasers Market - The global medical laser market size is estimated to be valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2029, recording a CAGR of 10.3%. - Cone Beam Computed Tomography- The CBCT systems available in the market are capable of providing panoramic images. In addition, the low radiation footprint of these systems makes them suitable for placement in dental practices, hence providing high-quality images of regions of interest. - In August 2021, Vatech, a global dental imaging device manufacturer, reports that it launched an e-commerce platform for the sales and distribution of dental supplies in India. This move is part of Vatech’s broader strategy to diversify its business interests in countries.

Recent Market Developments:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) will introduce a series of innovations designed to significantly enhance digital workflows with benefits for dentists, dental labs and patients globally. A special highlight of this event will be interviews with Google’s SVP Engineering Urs Hoelzle and Dentsply Sirona CEO Don Casey, who will be announcing a new collaboration between the two technology companies

Danaher Corp. announced it has signed a definitive agreement to purchase the Gendex division of Dentsply International Inc. for approximately $102.5 million in cash. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

Vatech announced that it has received U.S. FDA approval for its Green X (model PHT-75CHS) premium ConeBeam Computed Tomography system. The system is a four-in-one system that combines panoramic, cephalometric, computed tomography and 3D modelling capabilities.

Affiliates of Carestream Dental LLC (“Carestream Dental”) has announced that they have entered into an agreement to sell Carestream Dental’s Scanning Technology business to Envista Holding Corporation (“Envista”), a leading global dental products company for $600 million. The Scanning Technology business is composed of Carestream Dental’s intraoral scanner equipment (CS 3600, CS 3700, and CS 3800) and related software.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Base Year 2021 Historic Data 2019-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Regional Scope Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa By Type Imaging Devices

Intraoral X Ray Devices

Extraoral X Ray Devices

Other Technologies

Intraoral

Software By Deployment Cloud

On Premise CAGR 9.5% Customization Scope 15% Free Customization Delivery Format PDF and Excel through Email

Regional Analysis:

- North America led the global dental imaging market in terms of demand share of 33% in 2018. Factors responsible for the dominance of the region is the considerable efforts by American Dental Association along with wide application of dental imaging in various sectors such as diagnostic, therapeutic, cosmetic, and forensic. Diagnostic segment is can grow at a CAGR of 6.50% through to 2025. - Asia Pacific is expected to project a comparatively higher dental imaging market growth by the end of 2026. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of oral diseases and rising awareness about dental health care. - Europe is anticipated to grow at significant CAGR owing to with the presence of well-established healthcare facilities coupled with increasing demand for advanced healthcare systems among the aging population. U.S. is the leading country to have most installed units of MRI systems per million populations, at roughly 44 MRI systems per 100,000 people, just behind Japan which has 55 systems per 100,000 people.

Market Segment Analysis

- The dental implantology segment held the largest revenue share of over 25.0%. Dental restoration with implants is an advanced dental treatment as it provides patients with functional and aesthetical options for tooth replacement. - In 2020, the dental clinics segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 65.0% and is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The majority of patients visit private practices due to the accessibility to specialists. Based on end use, the market is segmented into hospitals and others and dental clinics.

