Activated Carbon Market Size projected to grow at over 9.6% CAGR to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 7.46 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.6%, Market Trends – Increasing activities that are causing water and air pollution

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global activated carbon market size reached USD 7.46 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some major factors driving global activated carbon market revenue growth include rising demand for mercury control technology for industrial air purification and increasing research and development initiatives to develop newly activated carbon products for various applications. Increasing concerns about health issues related to breathing poor quality air and consuming polluted water has led to increasing use of activated carbon. This trend may propel revenue growth of the market between 2021 and 2028. Activated carbon manufacturers focus keenly on research and development by applying cutting-edge technologies to develop new activated carbon products for specialized uses. Continuous research and development operations by activated carbon manufacturers allow them to develop more effective and enhanced products for specific applications, including hydrogen sulphide removal while competing with rival product lines.

Rising demand for mercury control technology for industrial air purification and increasing R&D activities to develop new activated carbon products for various applications are some key factors driving global activated carbon market growth

The report relies on advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to assess information. The data for the study is gathered from reliable and trustworthy sources, ensuring the authenticity and accuracy of the research study. We also employ qualitative and quantitative analysis to deliver a comprehensive and all-encompassing research study on the global activated carbon market. The report also comprises of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Model analysis, to offer the reader with a complete and all-inclusive study of crucial segments of the global activated carbon market.

For More Info, Get Sample Report Here @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/354

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Calgon Carbon Corporation, Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Haycarb PLC, Kuraray Chemical Co., LTD., Kureha Corporation, Donau Carbon GmbH, Puragen LLC, Jacobi Carbons AB, and ADA-ES, Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Liquid phase segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising usage of liquid phase filtration. Liquid phase filtration is widely used to filter chloramines and organic chemicals from drinkable water, such as herbicides and pesticides.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Demand for water treatment has risen due to growing water demand from manufacturing industries and changing federal regulations for the mitigation of water pollution, thereby, boosting demand for activated carbon.

In June 2020, Cabot Corporation, announced collaboration with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in connection with EPA's national enforcement action plan to control air emissions from carbon black production plants. This collaboration is a significant milestone in its project in Franklin, Louisiana, USA.

Granular activated carbon segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period as granular activated carbon is widely used in air purification and municipal water treatment facilities, particularly in removal of mercury and chlorine.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/354

Emergen Research has segmented the global activated carbon on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Bead Activated Carbon

Polymer Coated Activated Carbon

Powdered Activated Carbon

Granular Activated Carbon

Pelletized or Extruded Activated Carbon

Application Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gas Phase

Liquid Phase

End-Use Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Electronics

Mining

Water Treatment

Metal Extraction

Oil & Gas

Pulp & Paper

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Air Purification

Others

The Global Activated Carbon Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Activated Carbon market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/354

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Activated Carbon market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Activated Carbon market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Activated Carbon market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Activated Carbon Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/354

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market https://chatttennsports.com/671001/news/industrial-wastewater-treatment-service-market-estimated-to-record-highest-cagr-by-2028/

Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market https://chatttennsports.com/671402/news/industrial-maintenance-coatings-market-to-garner-brimming-revenues-by-2027/

Dewatering Equipment Market https://chatttennsports.com/671482/news/dewatering-equipment-market-projected-to-discern-stable-expansion-during-2017-2027/

Industrial Fabric Market https://marketographics.com/industrial-fabric-market-segmentation-business-opportunities-top-manufacturers-and-future-demand-analysis-by-2028/

Adhesives & Sealants Market https://marketographics.com/?p=10316

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market https://marketographics.com/electric-commercial-vehicle-market-growth-emerging-trends-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-to-2027/

Silicon Wafer Market https://marketographics.com/silicon-wafer-market-trends-forecast-report-2022-2026-featuring-key-players/

Explosion Proof Equipment Market https://marketographics.com/explosion-proof-equipment-market-potential-share-demand-and-analysis-of-key-players-research-forecast-to-2028/

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market https://marketographics.com/lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market-demand-and-overview-to-develop-with-increased-global-emphasis-on-industrialization-2027/

Super Absorbent Polymers Market https://marketographics.com/super-absorbent-polymers-market-segmentation-business-opportunities-top-manufacturers-and-future-demand-analysis-by-2027/

Construction Equipment Rental Market https://marketographics.com/construction-equipment-rental-market-analytical-overview-growth-factors-demand-trends-and-forecast-to-2027/

Polylactic Acid Market https://marketographics.com/polylactic-acid-market-segmentation-business-opportunities-2021-top-manufacturers-and-future-demand-analysis-by-2027/

Fullerene Market https://marketographics.com/fullerene-market-value-usd-718-3-million-by-2028-exclusive-report-by-emergen-research/

Dairy Enzymes Market https://marketographics.com/global-dairy-enzymes-market-by-end-user-by-regional-outlook-industry-analysis-report-and-forecast-2021-2027/

Polylactic Acid Market https://marketographics.com/polylactic-acid-market-to-reach-usd-5944-9-million-by-2027-emergen-research/

Advanced Ceramics Market https://marketographics.com/advanced-ceramics-market-size-worth-usd-14-13-billion-by-2028-at-4-7-cagr/

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.