Daniel Rieber to Direct a Movie Based on a Story by the Famous Rabbi Nachman of Breslev
This is one of those eternal stories that we need to pass on and treasure.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Rieber is set to direct a new film based on the story about a king’s son and the maid’s son who got exchanged by the famous Rabbi Nachman of Breslev.
— Daniel Rieber
“While it is a new Interpretation it stays true to the original core values and message. We are all sons of a king trapped in a reality of survival according to the Zohar and the wisdom of Rabbi Nachman. To illustrate that quest of the soul makes this one of those eternal stories that we need to pass on and treasure,” says Rieber.
The movie deals with a few known historical figures in a modern setting and is set to start filming in Hollywood and Israel by the end of the summer.
“All I can say at this point is that the main characters are loved and popular Biblical icons. But, they are in a situation where they are unaware of their royal status or unable to retrieve it,” Rieber added.
The famous Rabbi Nachman of Breslev wrote dozens of books and stories in his lifetime. His teachings and wisdom gained massive popularity among Jews and Christians. Each year about a million people travel to his gravesite in Uman, Ukraine to celebrate the New Jewish Year at his Tomb.
About Daniel Rieber:
Daniel Rieber is an actor and award-winning director previously known for writing and directing “LA Stories” starring Aliyah Royale, Wendy Mccolm, and Tiffany Cheri Wolfford.
