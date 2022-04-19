Physicians Thrive Releases a Full Guide to Hematology Oncology Salaries
EINPresswire.com/ -- Physicians Thrive, an advisory group to doctors of all specialities, has recently released a full scale guide on Hematology Oncology salaries. The company hopes that, with the guide, physicians in this field can make accurate and informed decisions regarding their positions and salaries. Moreover, the information within the guide is valuable to those within the profession, as well as those considering the profession. You can gain access to the free resource Full Guide to Hematology Oncology Salaries by Region, Practice and Subspecialty on the Physicians Thrive website.
The guide outlines that Hematologist Oncologists specialize in treating patients who have blood cancer. This is a highly specialized field, and is populated with professionals that can focus on cancer, as well as blood disorders. This specialization requires extensive amounts of education and practical experience. Traditionally, burgeoning professionals will begin with four years of medical school, followed by a residency of three years. After their residency, they will pursue specialization, and decide if they would like to further engage with a fellowship. A fellowship can take anywhere between two to four years to fulfill. As a result, many Hematologist Oncologists accrue significant amounts of student debt.
The guide stipulates that the large amount of debt, as well as time spent pursuing this specialization, is rewarded by being a highly paid profession within the healthcare industry. The guide states that the median income for Hematologist Oncologists in 2021 was $481,250 per annum. The salary range however, was between $328,540 and $810,850 per annum in total compensation.
The guide breaks down salary expectations by analyzing experience, location, practice type, and bonuses. Physicians Thrive states that doctors within their residency generally make less, due to the fact that they do not have ample experience. Salaries are shown to increase as the amount of experience increases. The guide expands on this and states that, “hematologists make 6% less in their early careers, 15% more in their mid-careers and 20% more in their late careers.” This illustrates the importance of experience when reflecting on compensation. Similarly, location is of major importance for salary expectations. The guide breaks down median salaries per major location in the US.
The guide also analyzes the substantial differences in pay grades between regular hematologists and hematologist oncologists, highlighting that, “the average base salary for a regular hematologist is $250,000. This is lower than the base pay for the specialization of hematology/oncologists.” This illustrates how much of a factor experience is when specializing.
The guide is fully comprehensive, and as a result, offers information on student loans. Similarly, it also provides helpful tips on how these physicians can improve or increase their salaries and overall compensation. Moreover, the guide explains disability insurance, and why it is important for all physicians.
In closing the guide urges physicians to contact teams that specialize in medical staff compensation.
About Physicians Thrive
Physicians Thrive is a 10 years old advisory group for doctors and surgeons, that helps them make sound financial choices with confidence. The company aims to serve doctors with the same dedication they serve patients. Similarly, they were recently named one of the best financial advisors in Omaha by expertise.com. Physicians Thrive are experts in contract review and can help physicians get their fair market value for their compensation.
Physicians Thrive provides a number of services to physicians. This includes: Contract Review, Disability Insurance Coverage Review, Financial & Tax Planning, and Life Insurance Coverage Review. With Contract Reviews, Physicians Thrive provides full financial and legal review of any contract, which helps physicians make better decisions.
Physicians Thrive aids any physician family to build their wealth, and continue to provide change and empowerment within their own communities.
Betsy Rubendall
