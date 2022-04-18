Local Blitz Offers Digital Marketing In Indianapolis

/EIN News/ -- North Las Vegas, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indianapolis, IN based Local Blitz co-founder Simon White recently attended a conference in New Orleans in order to stay up-to-date on the most modern and actionable SEO strategies. During the 5-day SEO seminar, White worked with a small group of marketers, including some of the top names in the country, to test and research SEO as well as digital marketing strategies that can be adapted for the Local Blitz client base. See more here: Digital Marketing Agency Indianapolis.

Local Blitz is a data-driven agency that offers reliable, effective online marketing both locally and throughout the United States. The company’s expertise touches on everything from SEO analytics to effective digital advertising campaigns, and they present customized strategies to help their clients achieve their objectives. They provide tailored solutions to ensure that each and every project meets the client’s key performance indicators. They make it a point to provide their clients with detailed reports regarding their marketing campaign’s performance trends, and return on investment. As a full service marketing agency in Indianapolis, they offer customized services to meet the needs of businesses in a variety of industries. Their team is made up of specialists from every background.



“We have been working in the WordPress environment since 2009,” the web marketing company says, “creating world-class websites for clients that are not only a professional representation of their business online but also convert. Digital Marketing is an ever-changing landscape, and we are here for it! Since we started, we have been creating and implementing data-driven digital marketing campaigns for our client base. Whether you need to establish a new brand or need help refreshing and managing an existing one, we are here to help! Building a brand takes a strategic multi-channel approach, and we have the experience you need and the analytics to back it up. We don't use cookie-cutter options, we create custom analytics and reporting funnels for our clients’ exact needs.”



One of the most important aspects of online marketing is content creation and optimization. To account for this, Local Blitz’s team of writers creates content that is guaranteed to both rank and convert. They start every project by working with clients to identify KPIs that will help them identify successes and opportunities. They believe that transparency is key and work to ensure that their clients are well informed about every aspect of their marketing campaign.



Local Blitz says, “In addition to our mantra of ‘Digital Marketing Done Right,’ we focus on transparency for all of our loyal clients. We have heard horror story after horror story from new clients about past experiences with SEO companies and digital marketing agencies. In these stories, the client generally had no idea what was happening and even suffered from basic communication issues about whether or not they were getting results. Our focus on reporting is to always report on key metrics for our clients, such as lead flow and lead sources as well as other KPIs which are dictated at the project start.”





They continue, “A little-known fact is that the average client retention for an SEO company or digital marketing agency is less than six months. We have clients who have been working with us for over five years, and we attribute this to our dedication to communication and transparency from the start of our relationship with our clients.”



The world of search engine optimization is a complex field that is always changing, and the list of contributing factors to keep in mind when creating an effective SEO strategy is quite extensive. SEO is, as Local Blitz says, a moving target, and it is important to have a plan that evolves with use trends and search algorithms to ensure the success of any SEO and marketing campaign. Local Blitz is always on top of the latest trends, and clients can be sure they are getting the very best when they work with this agency.



For more information on Local Blitz, clients may visit their website. They are one of the most trusted digital marketing agencies in Indianapolis, and they are always ready to help any kind of business achieve their marketing goals. Interested parties may get in touch for a consultation today.

