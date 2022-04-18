What Should Be Included in the District’s New Social Studies Standards?

Washington, D.C.—The D.C. State Board of Education (State Board) will hold its monthly public meeting on Wednesday, April 20, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread globally, the State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public. The State Board had hoped to provide this public meeting in a hybrid form where members of the public could participate in-person or virtually. Unfortunately, the State Board was unable to identify a location that could provide the necessary technical equipment to achieve such a meeting. Therefore, in order to ensure that the meeting is accessible to the greatest number of residents, this meeting will be held as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

As the State Board prepares for receipt of the District’s new social studies standards from the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), members will hear from a panel of social studies experts. The panel will discuss what to look for in the forthcoming draft social studies standards in alignment with the State Board’s Guiding Principles to ensure District students receive the highest quality instruction. Panelists will also share their insights on what specifically the District should expect public-school students to learn and know, as well as how the District should engage stakeholders and the public in the forthcoming review and public comment process.

The State Board and OSSE began work on the review and revision of the District’s dated social studies standards in early 2020 and expects new standards to be implemented for school year 2023–24.

The School Librarian of the Year Award honors K–12 library professionals for their outstanding achievement and exemplary use of 21st century tools and services to engage children and teens toward fostering multiple literacies. K.C. Boyd, School Library Activist and librarian at Jefferson Middle School Academy in Ward 6 has served for over 20 years as a school library media specialist. Boyd has excelled in her positions at Chicago Public Schools, East St. Louis School Districts, and now plays an integral role in fiercely advocating for her students and librarianship and is a strong voice in fighting to keep a librarian in every DC Public School (DCPS) building. Through her savvy use of social media, she has become an influential voice in school librarianship across the country. The State Board proudly honors Ms. K.C. Boyd’s commitment and dedication to the students, staff, and community of Jefferson Middle School Academy.

Community colleges provide opportunities and support to all students throughout their education careers, whether they attend to attain an associate degree or certificate, intend to transfer on for a bachelor’s or higher degree, or they take one or a few courses to learn a new skill or expand their horizons. Community College Month is a month-long education campaign to raise awareness of the value and contributions of community colleges, and to challenge the longtime stigmas associated with them. The State Board celebrates Community College Month and recognizes the hard work and achievement happening every day on community college campuses, including the University of the District of Columbia Community College, and all those across the country.

Public Meeting Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Approval of the Agenda & Minutes

IV. Comments from the President of the D.C. State Board of Education

V. Comments from the State Superintendent of Education

VI. What to Look for in Social Studies Standards

i. Dr. Danielle Allen, James Bryant Conant University Professor at Harvard University, Director of Harvard’s Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics, and Founding Director of the Democratic Knowledge Project

ii. Caneisha Mills, 2021 DC History Teacher of the Year and 8th Grade US History at Hardy Middle School

iii. Domonique Spear, Education Manager at DC History Center

VII. Public Comments

i. Chloe Baldauf

ii. Jane Feldmesser

iii. Kevawnna Conerly

iv. K.C. Boyd

VIII. Administrative Items (VOTE)

i. CR22-14, Recognizing K.C. Boyd as 2022 School Librarian of the Year

ii. CR22-15, Celebrating Community College Month

IX. New Business

X. Adjournment

About the SBOE

The D.C. State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is made up of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing DC at large, and four appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the SBOE can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

The Office of the Ombudsman for Public Education serves as an external, impartial resource for current and prospective public-school students and their parents or guardians in the resolution of complaints and concerns regarding public education in a way that furthers the students’ best interest. The Ombudsman’s Office uses conflict resolution strategies, including coaching, facilitation, and mediation, to assist families and schools experiencing disagreement or conflict.

The Office of the Student Advocate supports students, parents, and families in their advocacy through parent education, one-on-one coaching, resource supports, and trainings in order to amplify the voices of families and communities in processes and decision-making; to provide avenues for access to resources and understanding systems; and to support power families and communities already possess. Contact the Office of the Student Advocate Monday through Friday at (202) 741-4692 for questions or support with charter and neighborhood schools.

