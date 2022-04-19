Out Today - The Blue Revolution: Hunting, Harvesting, and Farming Seafood in the Information Age
In "The Blue Revolution" Nicholas Sullivan surveys the people, policies, and technologies modernizing commercial fishing to prioritize value over volume.
Consumers who want to understand where their seafood comes from and how it is being sustained will appreciate Sullivan’s reporting.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s not news that oceans are in trouble. For decades, overfishing has driven many global fish stocks to a dangerous tipping point, with some now spiraling toward extinction. But in the 21st century, commercial fishing is changing. Older boats are being retired or retro-fitted, a new breed of fishermen is using smarter tools to more sustainably harvest seafood, regulators are better enforcing stricter policies, and science-minded entrepreneurs are pioneering more efficient ways to farm.
In "The Blue Revolution: Hunting, Harvesting, and Farming Seafood in the Information Age" (Publication Date: April 19, 2022), Nicholas Sullivan surveys the people, policies, and technologies that are modernizing commercial fishing to prioritize value over volume through controlled harvesting and farming instead of unrestrained hunting.
As more consumers demand food that is sustainable and traceable, the seafood on our plates is increasingly the product of smart decisions about ecosystems, catch quotas, and protection of marine resources. Sullivan explores how wild-capture fisheries are combating overfishing and transitioning to sustainable harvesting practices. Electronic on-board monitoring systems help regulators enforce catch quotas, super-chilling tanks and flash-freezing at sea maintain fish freshness, and sensors capturing ocean data such as oxygen levels and salinity allow captains to locate target species more effectively.
In "The Blue Revolution", Sullivan shows the critical role of aquaculture in increasing seafood production. Innovations in the land-based farming of finfish are dramatically reducing environmental impacts while shellfish and kelp farming are rapidly growing businesses that provide environmental remediation to nearshore waters. In the book’s final chapters, Sullivan discusses global challenges—closing large swaths of the high seas to fishing; mitigating the impacts of climate change on fish and habitat; and reducing illegal, unregulated, and criminal fishing, a major contributor to global overfishing.
Global fish consumption increased 122 percent between 1990 and 2018, and that upward trend is expected to continue. The technology-driven transformation of the fishing industry will play a critical role in feeding a growing population while sustaining ocean resources. "The Blue Revolution" celebrates the fishermen, entrepreneurs, and investors forging new opportunities in the blue-green economy.
Nicholas P. Sullivan is a writer and editor focusing on the impact of business and technology on international development. "The Blue Revolution" is his fourth book. It follows "Money, Real Quick: Kenya’s Disruptive Mobile Money Innovation"; "You Can Hear Me Now: How Microloans and Cell Phones Are Connecting the World’s Poor to the Global Economy"; and "Computer Power for Your Small Business". He has been codirector of The Fletcher School’s Leadership Program for Financial Inclusion (Tufts University), a consultant to central banks in developing countries, and a visiting scholar at MIT’s Legatum Center for International Development. In the publishing world, he was publisher of "Innovations: Technology/Governance/Globalization" (MIT Press); editor-in-chief of Inc.com; and editor-in-chief of "Home Office Computing". Sullivan is currently a Senior Fellow at The Fletcher School’s Council on Emerging Market Enterprises and a Senior Research Fellow at its Maritime Studies Program. Sullivan has twice been a Rockefeller Foundation Bellagio Center Resident Fellow. A graduate of Harvard University and The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, he lives in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.
"The Blue Revolution: Hunting, Harvesting, and Farming Seafood in the Information Age"
Island Press Hardcover | Publication Date: April 19, 2022
272 pages | 6x9 | Price: $30.00
ISBN: 978-1-64283-217-4
Book Page: https://islandpress.org/books/blue-revolution
Founded in 1984, Island Press works to stimulate, shape, and communicate the information that is essential for solving environmental problems. Today, with more than 1,000 titles in print and some 30 new releases each year, it is the nation’s leading publisher of books on environmental issues. Island Press is driving change by moving ideas from the printed page to public discourse and practice. Island Press’s emphasis is, and will continue to be, on transforming objective information into understanding and action. For more information and further updates be sure to visit www.islandpress.org.
