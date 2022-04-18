Tertiary Amines Market to Reach USD 7.77 Billion by 2030; High Demand for Detergent and Surface Cleaning Products to Drive Growth: The Brainy Insights

The continuously evolving cosmetics and personal care industry across the globe is offering growth opportunities for the key vendors in the tertiary amines market over the forecast period.

As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global tertiary amines market is expected to grow from USD 4.40 billion in 2020 to USD 7.77 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period 2021-2030.



The increasing use of tertiary amines in various end-use sectors is one of the key factors which is driving the growth of the market. They can be used as the component of the formulated product or the intermediate product of different specialized chemical derivatives.



Furthermore, they are one of the key raw materials for the production of quaternary ammonium salts. Usually, the tertiary amines have wide uses in the applications such as cosmetics, surfactants, preservatives, fungicides, and fuel oils, among others. Therefore, the increasing application of Tertiary amines in various end-use sectors is boosting the market’s growth.



The tertiary amines are a class of amines in which the nitrogen atom is directly bonded to the three carbons of any dehybridization that cannot be the carbonyl carbon. Some of the examples of tertiary amines are EDTA and trimethylamine, which have a fishy smell. The applications of the tertiary amines are household, institutional cleaning, commercial cleaning, oilfield, wood treatment, water treatment, personal care products, etc. The tertiary amines react more slowly than the secondary amines. There are different methods present for the production of tertiary amines, such as N-alkylation of nitroarenes or amines with alcohols or alkylhalides, amination of arylhalides, and reductive alkylation of aldehydes with secondary amines over metal catalysts of olefins with amines, among others. There are different classes of tertiary amines present in the market. The linear tertiary amines contain alkyl chain in between 6 and 20 carbon atoms with two other piperidine rings that are generally considered to fatty tertiary amines.



The tertiary amines market is experiencing high growth; owing to rising demand in various end-use industries such as agrochemical, textile and fabrics, personal care and cosmetics, water treatment, and other sectors is one of the key factors which is propelling the growth of the tertiary amines market. Increasing awareness about cleaning and hygiene among consumers is further propelling the growth of the market. However, the production of tertiary amines is a highly complex process, which could hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition to this, fluctuation in the raw material prices is also hampering the market’s growth in the upcoming years. However, rising research and development activities in tertiary amines production are anticipated to offer various growth opportunities over the forecast period.



Major players in the global tertiary amines market are KLK Oleo, Albemarle Corporation, Arkema, Dow Chemical, Kao Corporation, Temix Oleo Srl, Eastman Chemical Company, Indo Amines Ltd, Balaji Amines, and Solvay among others. The key players of the global tertiary amines market are majorly focusing on the adoption of various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, product launch, forming a strong distribution network, geographical expansion, and widening the product portfolio to gain a significant market share in the industry.



• In November 2020, Eastman Chemical Company announced that it has increased the tertiary amines production capacity in the Belgium facility to meet the customers meet the need for wipes, hand sanitizers, liquid dish soap, sprays, and other household cleaning products.



The C-12 segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period



The type segment is divided into C-8 TA, C-10 TA, C-12 TA, C-14 TA, C-16 TA, and Others. The C-12 segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the rising demand for C-12 tertiary amines in the various end-use sectors such as personal care, cosmetics, and agrochemical sector.



The surfactants segment is held the largest market share and is valued at USD 1.03 billion in the year 2020



The application segment is divided into biocides, emulsifiers, surfactants, floatation agents, corrosion inhibitors, drilling material, and others. The surfactants segment is held the largest market share and is valued at USD 1.03 billion in the year 2020. The growing awareness about cleaning and hygiene among consumers is one of the primary factors that is driving the growth of the market of surfactants.



The cleaning products segment accounted for the largest market of 25.65% in the year 2020



The end-use segment is divided into the petroleum industry, agricultural chemicals, personal care, textiles & fibers, cleaning products, plastics, pharmaceuticals, water treatment, and others. The cleaning products segment accounted for the largest market of 25.65% in the year 2020. The increased demand for cleaning products at households, institutional, commercial, and industrial places is driving the demand for tertiary amines.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Tertiary amines Market



• North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North America region dominated the global tertiary amines market and valued at USD 1.67 billion in the year 2020. High consumption of personal care and cosmetics products across the countries such as the U.S. and Canada is one of the key factors that are driving the growth of the market. Besides, the Europe region accounted for the significant market share in 2020 in the global tertiary amines market. High demand for the tertiary amines in the end-use industries such as plastic, agrochemicals, textile, and fabrics is boosting the market’s growth in the Europe region.



About the report:



The global tertiary amines market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion) and Volume (K Tons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.



