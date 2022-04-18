Balloon Catheters Market Contemplated to Witness a Tremendous CAGR of 8.78% by 2026, As per DelveInsight

The demand for the Balloon Catheters market is on the rise due to several factors such as the rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as hypertension and obesity which present themselves as major risk factors for the development of cardiovascular diseases as well as brain aneurysms. Also, technical innovation in product development such as the manufacture of drug-coated Balloon Catheters aimed at drug delivery at the site of action among other factors are expected to drive the Balloon Catheters market.

The demand for the Balloon Catheters market is on the rise due to several factors such as the rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as hypertension and obesity which present themselves as major risk factors for the development of cardiovascular diseases as well as brain aneurysms. Also, technical innovation in product development such as the manufacture of drug-coated Balloon Catheters aimed at drug delivery at the site of action among other factors are expected to drive the Balloon Catheters market.

DelveInsight's Balloon Catheters Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Balloon Catheters, upcoming innovations in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers, and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Balloon Catheters Market scenario.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Balloon Catheters Market report:

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the overall Balloon Catheters Market during the forecasted period.

Key Balloon Catheters companies such as Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Cook, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Terumo Corporation, Stryker, Teleflex Incorporated, Microport Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK, Nipro Medical Corporation, BD, Coloplast, Summit Medical (Innovia Medical) Well Lead Medical Co., Ltd, Smiths Medical, BACTIGUARD AB, JOTEC GmbH, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd, Merit Medical, Cardiovasuclar Systems Inc, and others are proactively working in the Balloon Catheters market.

and others are proactively working in the Balloon Catheters market. As per DelveInsight estimates, the Global Balloon Catheters Market was valued at USD 4.23 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 8.78% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 7.00 billion by 2026.

in 2020, growing at a during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach by 2026. In July 2021, Medtronic launched the newest-generation drug-coated balloon catheter ‘Prevail™’ for the treatment of coronary artery disease in Europe after the device was awarded the CE (Conformité Européene) mark.

launched the newest-generation drug-coated balloon catheter for the treatment of coronary artery disease in Europe after the device was awarded the CE (Conformité Européene) mark. In June 2021, Neurescue received the 510k clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for their NEURESCUE® device, ‘the world’s first intelligent balloon catheter’, devised for the temporary occlusion of large vessels such as the aorta.

received the 510k clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for their ‘the world’s first intelligent balloon catheter’, devised for the temporary occlusion of large vessels such as the aorta. In March 2021, Alvimedica received the CE mark approval for their Fluydo™ NC, a new PTCA NON-COMPLIANT Balloon Catheter. The device comprises a new Non-Compliant Balloon designed to dilate the hardest lesions located into the most difficult and challenging coronary lesions in an efficient manner.

Balloon Catheters Overview

Balloon Catheters Overview

A Balloon Catheter is a type of soft catheter that has a balloon attached at the tip of the catheter. This type of catheter is used in various minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic procedures such as the opening of blockages, dilating vessels, and stent delivery among others.

Balloon Catheters Market Insight

Geographically, the Global Balloon Catheters market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America is expected to dominate the overall Balloon Catheters market during the forecast period. This domination is attributed to many factors such as the rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as hypertension and obesity which present themselves as major risk factors for the development of cardiovascular diseases as well as brain aneurysms, increasing incidence of cancers in the pelvic region affecting the urinary system in varying capacities, growing geriatric population base where age itself plays a major role in disease etiology, and technical innovation in product development such as the manufacture of drug-coated Balloon Catheters aimed at drug delivery at the site of action among other factors are expected to drive the Balloon Catheters market.

Balloon Catheters Market Dynamics

Balloon Catheters Market Dynamics

The major factors driving the demand for Balloon Catheters market are the rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as hypertension and obesity which present themselves as major risk factors for the development of cardiovascular diseases as well as brain aneurysms, increasing incidence of cancers in the pelvic region affecting the urinary system in varying capacities. In addition to that aspects like the continuously growing geriatric population base where age itself plays a major role in disease etiology, and technical innovation in product development such as the manufacture of drug-coated Balloon Catheters aimed at drug delivery at the site of action are expected to increase the growth of Balloon Catheters market

However, on the other hand, specific limitations associated with each type of Balloon Catheter, and probable procedural risks and product recalls may be certain challenging aspects for the Balloon Catheter market growth. A decline in sales was also observed in the Balloon Catheter market due to the implementation of measures to curb the global spread of COVID19 infection. Declining product demand was also observed in the Balloon Catheter market as supply chains and product manufacturing activities were affected around the world during the lockdown phase which also affected the Balloon Catheter market.

Scope of the Balloon Catheters Market Report

Scope of the Balloon Catheters Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2021-2026

2021-2026 Market Segmentation By Product Type: PTA, PTCA, Occlusion, Foley, Nephrostomy, Drug-Eluting, And Others), By Catheter Type (Fixed Wire, Over-The-Wire, And Rapid Exchange

PTA, PTCA, Occlusion, Foley, Nephrostomy, Drug-Eluting, And Others), By Catheter Type (Fixed Wire, Over-The-Wire, And Rapid Exchange Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, And Others

Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, And Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Product Profiles

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: Global Balloon Catheters Market was valued at USD 4.23 Billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 8.78% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, in order to reach USD 7 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

1 Balloon Catheters Market Report Introduction 2 Balloon Catheters Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis in Balloon Catheters Market 4 Balloon Catheters Key Factors Analysis 5 Balloon Catheters Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Balloon Catheters Market 7 Balloon Catheters Market Layout 8 Balloon Catheters Market Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Balloon Catheters Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Devices Market

