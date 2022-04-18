The Shipibo Native Communities are willing to cooperate with Ocho Sur

The Leaders noted that the activities carried out by the company are a light of hope for the development of their population

PUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, April 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- During a public meeting held in the Native Community of San Francisco de Yarinacocha, capital of the Shipibo people, five Shipibo communities and Ocho Sur confirmed their will to work together always within a framework of respect and transparency for the goodwill of the region.This important event held in the jungle of Ucayali, brought together the leaders of the Shipibo Native Communities of San Francisco de Yarinacocha, Nuevo Egipto, Santa Clara de Uchunya, Santa Clara de Yarinacocha and Shambo Porvenir as well as the main executives of Ocho Sur who participated in a roundtable with their inhabitants.The Leaders noted that the activities carried out by the company are a light of hope for the development of their population and thus they are all willing to work peacefully and jointly with Ocho Sur in productive agricultural projects.Michael Spoor, CEO of Ocho Sur, was truly honored to be invited to the meeting and said that the company is always ready to work hand in hand with their neighbors to improve their living conditions, caring for the rainforest and the environment, and respecting the culture and traditions of each of the communities existing in the Peruvian jungle."Since the beginning of our activities in 2016, Ocho Sur is an example that formal and highly productive agriculture can coexist harmoniously with biodiversity conservation and inclusive development of communities, being the best alternative to fight illegal activities and curb rainforest clearance, a constant, daily threat to the Peruvian Amazon." Spoor added.About Ocho SurOcho Sur is a leading business group engaged in the sustainable production of palm products and derivatives in Ucayali, Peru. Founded in 2016, Ocho Sur is committed to responsible agricultural and industrial activity that protects the environment, the people and promotes inclusive economic development.

The Shipibo Native Communities welcome Ocho Sur