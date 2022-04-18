The Language Conservancy Invites Summer Intern Applicants
TLC provides qualified applicants with the opportunity to engage in its work preserving Indigenous Language communities.BLOOMINGTON, IN, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lakota Language Consortium is accepting applications for its 2022 summer internship positions. The Language Conservancy (TLC) supports Indigenous Language communities and their language revitalization efforts through numerous programs, including dictionary development, e-learning and app development, and print language-learning materials. These summer internships allow students to be meaningfully engaged in TLC's processes and engage in IT, graphic design, linguistics, and events.
Established in 2005, The Language Conservancy is non-profit organization that partners with language communities and Tribes to build sustainable language solutions and support revitalization efforts. TLC's Executive Director, Wilhelm Meya, is a language revitalization expert who has spent his career working to preserve threatened languages and bring awareness to the issue of global language loss.
"Our summer internship program offers students an opportunity to learn alongside our team," says Mr. Meya. "Our goal in language revitalization is supporting communities and their Indigenous language learners, and our interns are able to become involved with these efforts.”
The Language Conservancy's summer internship programs draw students from across the country and include opportunities in public relations, grant writing & development, event coordination, and linguistics. Internships vary in length, from four to eight-week programs. TLC considers applicants who are between 18 and 28 years old.
Wilhelm Meya has established his career raising awareness of the language loss crisis unfolding across the world. He is a thought leader and the Executive Director and CEO of The Language Conservancy. Mr. Meya is a graduate of Indiana University and collaborates with renowned linguists to strengthen threatened Indigenous languages throughout Australia, Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
