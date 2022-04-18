Retail Point of Sale System Market Multi-Industry Opportunities, Key Segments and Recommendations by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Retail Point of Sale System Market Size – USD 15.56 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.8%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Retail point of sale system Market Research Report published by Emergen Research is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing.

Global Retail point of sale system Market size is expected to reach USD 43.79 Billion at a steady CAGR of 13.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Changing customer preference for cashless transactions at retail stores, convenience of paper-less billing, and reduced need for manual effort are some key factors driving growth of the global retail point of sale system system market currently.

Retailers are rapidly enhancing their sales functionality by deploying data-capture devices and networks, including barcode scanners and card readers. Retailers are able to track price accuracy, gross revenue, inventory changes, and sales patterns, which aid in understanding and deploying strategies that can open up high potential revenue opportunities going ahead.

Subject matter experts conducting the study also take a closer look at the products at their development stage and in the pipeline to help business owners conclude on the business strategies that can lower their cost and promise great returns or profits. Strong emphasis on new launches, acquisition and mergers, collaboration, import and export status and supply chain management empowers the business evangelists, manufacturers and business owners build a robust strategy when it comes to making an investment.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In February 2021, POS software developing company, GiftLogic, announced its partnership with Paystri, which is a payments technology company delivering solutions to businesses of all sizes and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs). Partnering with GiftLogic will expand Paystri’s presence in the retail market.

In February 2021, FinCanna Capital announced the launch of new product by its royalty portfolio company, Wholly Owned Green Compliance Inc. The company delivers HIPAA-compliant point-of-sale solutions for U.S. licensed cannabis cultivators and dispensaries. The new product – ezGreen POS solution – consists of robust tools and features that are efficient in reducing time and costs of managing product information and client data.

The incorporation of touch screens in mobile point of sale systems is expected to drive revenue growth of the hardware segment. The emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) will help in reducing product size and increase connectivity. The hardware segment revenue is expected to incline significantly during the forecast period due to technological advancements in hardware and devices and steady shift to a global cashless society.

Mobile POS functions through software installed on handheld mobile devices such as smartphones, android tablets, and iPads, and these systems are function wirelessly which is quite convenient and has no cables attached. In addition, employees are able to check-out customers or access information from inventory from anywhere in the store using such devices.

The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Retail point of sale system market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global retail point of sale system market on the basis of component, product, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Services

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Mobile POS Terminals

Fixed POS Terminals

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Grocery Stores

Gas Stations

Others

Regional Outlook of Retail point of sale system Market:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico, etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

