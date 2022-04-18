Submit Release
News Search

There were 850 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,508 in the last 365 days.

Florida PSC Observes National Lineman Appreciation Day

TALLAHASSEE — Today, April 18, is National Lineman Appreciation Day. The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) recognizes these men and women who keep the power pumping to homes and businesses across America.

“Established in 2013, National Lineman Appreciation Day honors those who put their lives on the line to maintain our electric power and protect public safety,” said PSC Chairman Andrew Fay.  “Lineworkers are the first to respond following natural disasters to restore fallen power poles and lines. Electric power keeps the nation running, and we can thank lineworkers for their work to keep the power flowing.” 

Lineworkers are responsible for constructing, operating, and maintaining equipment and power lines in utilities’ service territories.  Often faced with working in extreme circumstances, lineworkers are trained to work safely and efficiently. Using the latest technologies, lineworkers can quickly restore power after a storm and help return normalcy to families, communities, and business across the nation.

You don’t have to know a lineman to celebrate this day. You can reach out to lineworkers on social media with #ThankALineman.

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.

You just read:

Florida PSC Observes National Lineman Appreciation Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.