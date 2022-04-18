Florida PSC Observes National Lineman Appreciation Day

TALLAHASSEE — Today, April 18, is National Lineman Appreciation Day. The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) recognizes these men and women who keep the power pumping to homes and businesses across America. “Established in 2013, National Lineman Appreciation Day honors those who put their lives on the line to maintain our electric power and protect public safety,” said PSC Chairman Andrew Fay. “Lineworkers are the first to respond following natural disasters to restore fallen power poles and lines. Electric power keeps the nation running, and we can thank lineworkers for their work to keep the power flowing.” Lineworkers are responsible for constructing, operating, and maintaining equipment and power lines in utilities’ service territories. Often faced with working in extreme circumstances, lineworkers are trained to work safely and efficiently. Using the latest technologies, lineworkers can quickly restore power after a storm and help return normalcy to families, communities, and business across the nation. You don’t have to know a lineman to celebrate this day. You can reach out to lineworkers on social media with #ThankALineman. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.