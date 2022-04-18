Coconut farmers to benefit from billion-peso trust fund in Robredo presidency: Pangilinan

QUEZON PROVINCE - Vice-presidential candidate Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Monday gave a firm assurance to return the coco levy funds to coconut farmers here if he and Vice President Leni Robredo win in the May elections.

"Makakatiyak kayo na ang P100-billion na coco levy trust fund ay mapapakinabangan ng magsasaka. Ang perang ito ay galing sa pawis, hirap at dugo ng ating magsasaka," he said in an interview with a local radio station here.

"Sisiguraduhin natin ang tama at mabilis na implementasyon ng Coco Levy Trust Fund Act. Magiging times 10 o times 15 pa ang kikitain ng magniniyog kung tama ang implementasyon ng batas," Pangilinan said.

Pangilinan was one of the principal authors of Republic Act 11524 or the Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act that was signed into law in 2021 which created a trust fund for the coconut farmers.

The money came from the coco levy, which was imposed on the produce of coconut farmers by the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., supposedly to develop the industry.

However, these funds were not used to benefit the farmers and were instead used to purchase companies for the benefit of the Marcoses and their cronies.

In 2012, the Supreme Court declared that the coco levy fund belonged to the government for the benefit of the country's coconut farmers.

"Nakamatayan na ng ibang magniniyog ang paghihintay sa benepisyo ng coco levy fund. Kawalan ng hustisya ang paghintayin pa sila lalo na ngayon na may batas na," Pangilinan said.

He said Quezon province has the potential to become a hub of many types of produce -- not only coconut but also its by-products. The province is also being developed as Luzon's source of cacao.

"Kailangan iahon ang magsasaka at industriya sa kahirapan at 'wag pabayaan. Sila ang pagkukunan ng bansa ng pagkain at kabuhayan," he said.

Pangilinan recalled that during the cocolisap infestation in 2014, he and his team quickly developed a plan and remedy to stop the pests.

"Dahil ito sa tamang approach at tamang pag-manage nang mabilisan kaya tayo naging successful," he said.

The former food security secretary said agricultural workers have suffered neglect for a long time. Focus should be on the sector this time to ensure adequate, healthy and affordable food for all Filipinos.

Pangilinan said Quezon farmers should also benefit from the Sagip Saka Act, which he also pushed to become a law.

The law mandates the government to buy directly from farmers and fishermen to do away with middlemen.

This will help increase the income of farmers and fishermen amid the unabated fuel price hikes.

"Madali ang mangako pero kailangan maghanap tayo ng resibo, may nagawa na ba, may gagawin ba?"Ang nakataya sa eleksyon sa Mayo ay kinabukasan nating lahat," Pangilinan said.