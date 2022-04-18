PHILIPPINES, April 18 - Press Release April 18, 2022 IMEE: IS COMELEC CONCEALING INFO ON BALLOT SHIPMENTS? Senator Imee Marcos has called out the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for banning accredited observers from noting down the destinations and packing details of voter's ballots ready to be shipped nationwide. Marcos, who chairs the Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People's Participation, said the incident took place Tuesday when the officer-in-charge of security at the National Printing Office (NPO) told observers that they were no longer allowed within the agency's premises. The ban followed a confrontation the previous day between the observers and an NPO security guard who said their taking down notes on the ballot shipments would cost him his job. "Why be secretive about the shipping info on voter's ballots, unless Pandora's boxes are being sent out for election mischief?" Marcos said. The independent inspection of ballots and SD cards only began last month after most of them had already been produced and Marcos's committee discovered that observers were being kept out of the NPO compound in Quezon City and the Comelec's technical hub in Santa Rosa, Laguna. Marcos also said that the Comelec was setting itself up for failure in deciding to limit the use of digital signatures to Metro Manila, Cebu, and Davao due to supposed difficulty in procuring the right type of cable for vote counting machines. "The Comelec has made excuses of the pandemic and procurement to set aside inspections and security checks required by law. It has offered no convincing remedies to inspire public trust," Marcos said. "Less than a month before May 9, the Comelec's shortcomings have put the integrity of the coming elections under a cloud of doubt," the senator added. IMEE: COMELEC, ISINISIKRETO BA ANG IPAPADALANG MGA BALOTA? Kinwestyon ni Senador Imee Marcos ang Commission on Elections (Comelec) sa pagbabawal nito sa mga 'accredited observer' sa paglilista ng destinasyon at iba pang detalye ng mga balotang nakatakdang ihatid sa buong bansa. Ani Marcos, chairman ng Senate committee on electoral reforms and people's participation, naganap nitong nakaraang Martes ang pagharang ng officer-in-charge ng mga sekyu ng National Printing Office (NPO) sa mga observer na makapasok sa ahensya. Ito'y kasunod naman ng kumprontasyon noong Lunes sa pagitan ng mga observer at ng isang guwardya ng NPO na nagsabing posibleng ikatanggal niya sa trabaho ang ginagawang paglilista ng grupo sa mga detalye ng pagde-deliber ng mga balota. "Bakit kailangang isikreto ang mga impormasyon sa paghahatid ng mga balota? May tinatangka bang kalokohang gagawin sa eleksyon?" tanong ni Marcos. Nito lang nakaraang buwan nagsimulang payagan ang malayang pag-inspeksyon sa paggawa ng mga balota at SD Card kung kailan patapos na ito. Nadiskubre kasi ng komite ni Marcos nuong Marso na binabawalan ang mga 'observer' na makapasok sa NPO compound sa Quezon City at sa technical hub ng Comelec sa Santa Rosa, Laguna. Binigyang diin din ni Marcos, mismong Comelec na ang gumagawa ng dahilan para mabigo ito sa eleksyon kung tuluyan nitong ililimita ang paggamit ng 'digital signature' sa Metro Manila, Cebu, at Davao lamang dahil sa hindi umano makabili ng tamang kable para sa mga vote counting machine. "Pandemya at problema sa pagbili ang palusot ng Comelec para maisantabi ang inspeksyon at pagtsi-check sa seguridad na itinatakda ng batas. Wala naman inilalatag na nakakakumbinseng remedyo para mahimok na magtiwala ang publiko," giit ni Marcos. "Halos isang buwan na lang ang natitira bago mag-Mayo 9, pero nalalagay sa pagdududa ang integridad ng eleksyon dahil sa mga pagkukulang ng Comelec," dagdag pa ng senador.