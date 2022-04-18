Dela Rosa: Closing statement

PHILIPPINES, April 18 - Press Release April 18, 2022 CLOSING STATEMENT Again, I would like to tell you, ha. Alam niyo kayong mga pulis lalong-lalo na kayong mga anti-drug operatives, it pains me kung malaman ko na kayo'y na-involve sa kalokohan dahil sa lahat ng kapulisan, supposed to be kayo ang pinakamahal ko, 'yung mga anti-drug operators dahil diyan ako nakilala ng buong bansa at ng international community dahil sa ating war on drugs. Kaya ako, malaki ang utang na loob ko sa inyo, sa inyong pagsusumikap sa trabaho niyo sa war on drugs. But kinaklaro ko naman palagi, mahal ko man kayo pero 'pag kayo'y gumawa ng kalokohan, I am your number one enemy. Prangkahan tayo. I am your number one enemy. Kahit na matanda na ako, hindi ko kayo aatrasan pagdating sa labanan, 'pag kayo'y gumawa ng krimen lalong-lalo na't ginagamit niyo ang inyong uniporme. I am your number one enemy 'pag gumawa kayo ng kalokohan. Pero 'pag kayo'y gumagawa ng katinuan, I love you all. Ako'y humahanga sa inyo dahil sinusugal niyo ang buhay niyo diyan sa war on drugs. Alam ko, marami na sa kasamahan ninyo ang namatay, marami nang kasamahan ninyo ang nadisgrasya at maraming nagkakaso. Pero 'pag kalokohan naman ang gagawin niyo, I am your number one enemy. Guaranteed 'yan. So 'yun lang ang gusto kong iparating sa inyo. Alam kong kayo'y nagtatrabaho. Hindi kayo mailalagay diyan sa Drug Enforcement Unit kung hindi kayo masigasig sa trabaho niyo. Alam kong nagtatrabaho kayo. But ito nga nangyari, itong missing na ito at kayo'y nasasangkot so kung kayo man ay inosente, pasensya na at nabanggit ang pangalan niyo dito. Pero kung kayo talaga ay involved, pasensya na rin at talagang madidiin kayo. 'Yun lang ang sa akin ha. Walang personalan ito. Walang personalan. Trabaho lang. Trabaho lang ito. So kung wala nang magsasalita, parang closing statement ko ito before we adjourn. After four (4) tedious and exhaustive hearings conducted by this Committee, nagkaroon ng linaw kung ano ang nangyari sa mga nawawalang sabungero. At least may linaw. Kahit hindi gaanong malinaw, at least nagkakaroon ng linaw. The testimonies of the witnesses as well as the other pieces of evidence presented to this Committee are more than sufficient to speak for themselves. I am confident that the PNP,the NBI and the DOJ will be able to file the appropriate criminal, civil and/or administrative charges against those found involved and in conspiracy with the perpetrators. Considering that the primary purpose of our investigation is in aid of legislation, we have come up with the following INITIALrecommendations. Hindi pa nasama dito 'yung mga recommendation ni Senator Tolentino but ii-incorporate namin 'yan in our final committee report. 1. First, there is a need to craft a law regulating the e-sabong industry which includes, among others, limiting e-sabong operations to Sundays and legal holidays, almost similar to that provided in PD 449 or the Cockfighting Law of 1974. Such regulation will also include clear delineation of powers and functions of government agencies involved in sabong, strict implementation of imposition of taxes to e-sabong operators and its agents, and installation of CCTV cameras not only in betting station but as well as in areas where the actual cockfighting are being conducted; 2. Second, for Money Transfer Facilities, to ensure that minors will not be able to use their facilities for gambling purposes, recommend the strict implementation of Know-Your-Costumer (KYC) policy not only during registration stage but as well as usage and management of account; 3. Third, to aid our law enforcement personnel in the conduct of their investigation, there is a need to institutionalize the reward system for person who witness and has actual knowledge of the commission of crime; 4. Fourth, to deter individuals to conceal the commission of a crime, we need to further increase the penalty for obstruction of justice under PD 1829; 5. Fifth, we need to pass a law mandating all LGUs to include installation of CCTV cameras in commercial establishments especially in all off-betting stations, gambling arenas, gaming sites, among others, as a requirement for the issuance of business permit; 6. Sixth, recommend to PAGCOR the inclusion in theRegulatory Framework, the commission of a crime and/or offense within its premises if the operator is found negligent, and failure to cooperate in its investigation, as grounds for suspension and/or cancellation of license; 7. Seventh, recommend to BIR the immediate collection of taxes due from e-sabong operators in accordance with Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 25-2022 and other memoranda to be released in relation thereto as well as strict imposition of penalty for those who failed to pay the correct taxes; and 8. And last, recommend to the PNP-CIDG and NBI the immediate filing of the necessary criminal, civil and/or administrative charges on persons-of-interestor suspects. (Before I continue, I just have an announcement, food is served at Recto, Laurel and Pecson rooms. Food is not allowed to be served at the Session Hall, so doon na kayo kumain kung may gana pa kayong kumain. Hindi, pwede ring i-take out ninyo. Please, may pagkain doon sa Recto at Laurel rooms.) In closing, I would like to give a stern warning to those people behind these alleged abductions, justice will always prevail, and the rule of law will always be upheld. To the families of the missing sabungeros, isa ako sainyo sa pagdarasal na mahanap ang inyong mga kaanak. Batid ko ang hirap ng araw-araw ninyong pagdurusa sapagkat isa rin akong asawa, anak, kapatid at magulang. Natapos man ang hearing ng komiteng ito ngunit makakaasa kayo sa patuloy kong suporta na mahanap ang inyong mga kamag-anak at pagpapanagot sa mga taong nasa likod nito. And again, I would like to, ano pa bang more powerful term than "request"? Ano pa bang mas malakas ang dating sa inyo than "request"? Ako'y nakikiusap sa inyo, PNP CIDG at saka NBI, na huwag na huwag ninyong lubayan ang kasong ito. The whole Filipino nation is counting on you. Nasa inyo. Umaasa kami, being a Filipino citizen of this republic na sana diinan pa ninyo ang inyong imbestigasyon na ginagawa ninyo alang-alang sa buhay nu'ng 34 na nawawala at saka 'yung pamilya nila na hanggang ngayon nagdurusa pa sa kanilang pagkawala. Huwag ninyong tatatantanan. Ituloy lang ninyo. We have, nasa atin ang momentum, may dalawa na kayong nai-file and hopefully, magiging tatlo 'yan out of eight and sana lahat ng eight cases na 'yan ay ma-resolve ninyo. Please continue. Can I get your assurance, ha, CIDG? PMGen. Eliseo DC Cruz: Yes, Your Honor. We would like to assure this Committee and the Filipino people that we will not stop investigating these cases until we solve these cases, Sir. Sen. Dela Rosa: Chief PNP. PNP Chief Dionardo Carlos: Yes, Mr. Chair, Your Honor. We are committed in investigating and finding the truth and bring justice to the family of the missing persons, Sir. Sen. Dela Rosa: DOJ. Atty. George Ortha: We commit, Mr. Chair. Sen. Dela Rosa: Thank you (DOJ). Atty. Galicia from NBI. Atty. Jonathan Galicia: Will do, Your Honor. Sen. Dela Rosa: The RD. Kayong dalawa diyan, si... Mr. Noel Bocaling: Yes, Your Honor. We will. Sen. Dela Rosa: 'Yung isa, si... RD NCR ka, 'di ba? Atty. Emeterio Dongallo: Yes, Mr. Chair. Sen. Dela Rosa: Yeah. Ikaw 'yung last time. Atty. Emeterio Dongallo: On behalf of the management of NBI, of the investigators, it's also our commitment like what the Chief PNP Gen. Carlos, Sir, and the CIDG have said, it's also our commitment to find justice to the families and victims of the missing sabungeros, Sir. We will continue the investigation. Thank you very much, Sir. Sen. Dela Rosa: Maraming salamat. Thank you. And sa inyong lahat, maraming salamat sa inyong kooperasyon. Justice must be served. Gano'n ang talagang dapat mangyari. So ituloy ninyo. Huwag kayong matakot kung sino mang nasa likuran ninyo kahit gaano silang kalaking tao, gaano sila kayaman, gaano sila karaming pera, 'wag kayong umatras. Laban tayo. Tuloy niyo ang imbestigasyon. ADJOURNMENT OF HEARING Again, thank you very much for coming. If there is no other comment/concern, dumaan lang kayo sa room, may pagkain doonsa Recto room. This hearing is hereby adjourned.