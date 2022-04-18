Travel Advisory: Lane Closures Start April 22 for I-295 Bridge Work in Smithfield

As part of an ongoing bridge preservation project along I-295 in Smithfield, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will shift lanes and close the right travel lane of I-295 in both directions where the highway passes over Stillwater Road, just south of Exit 15 (Route 7/Douglas Pike).

The closure will be in place until July. At that time, RIDOT will modify the traffic pattern and close the left travel lane. RIDOT will keep at least two lanes open in each direction during peak periods. RIDOT will remove all shifts and closures in October.

The lane closures are not expected to cause traffic delays, but RIDOT encourages motorists to reduce their speed and drive cautiously through the work zones.

The $16.2 million, 10-bridge project is aimed at extending the useful life of the structures and ensure efficient traffic flow which supports reduced vehicle emissions. This work will avoid the need for more costly bridge rehabilitation or replacement projects. At each bridge RIDOT will perform steel and concrete repairs, repair or replace bridge joints and repave the bridges.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Bridge Group 10 Bridge Preservation Project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.