Target UAVs Market Detailed study of industry status and key insights, top key Players and forecast 2027

Target UAVs Market Size – USD 4.26 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.8%,

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Target UAVs Market is forecasted to be worth USD 7.26 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Target UAVs by the defense agencies & intelligence bureau, newer use cases of drone in commercial sectors, and advacment in camera & battery technology, to name a few.

The ability of the Target UAVs to take off and land vertically from or onto a tiny little space helps the user of the drone operate within a smaller vicinity having no considerable landing or take off area required. These have been considered as a preferable option to the applications of mostly inspections where a higher precision maneuvering & ability to keep firm a visual on a single, special target for extended periods is required.

Further key findings from the report suggest

An increasing investment in the R&D of the camera systems & major focus on its modification have created a mentionable number of use cases and remarkable growth in the Target UAVs market. The Camera sub-segment in the type segment had 41.2% market share in the year 2019.

The regions in the Asia Pacific led by China, India, and South Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, preparation for the forthcoming combats, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry & semiconductor solutions, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are: Airbus, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Skyrocket Toys LLC, Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co., Ltd, Hubsan Technology Company Ltd., Prox Dynamics, Microdones, Aerix Drone, and Acumen Robot Intelligence (ARI), among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Target UAVs Market on the basis of Payload, End-Users, Type, and Region:

Payload Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Camera & Explosives

Control Systems

Tracking Systems

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Military

Commercial

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Market segment by region / country:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico, etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Target UAVs market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Target UAVs industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Target UAVs market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Target UAVs industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

