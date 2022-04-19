Annual Ama International Fundraiser is Designed to Empower Women to Work
Now in its 5th year, Grand Rapids-based program seeks support to provide life-changing skills and opportunities to women in Mexico
Ama International is committed to serving an area in Zapopan that has more than 300,000 people living in extreme poverty.”GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working hand in hand with local leaders, Ama International is once again leading the way to improve the lives of women living in impoverished and underserved areas in Zapopan, Mexico.
— Erika Plunkett
Each year Erika Plunkett, the organization’s co-founder, creates a special fundraiser to support the important work and vital projects of the grassroots organization. Now in its 5th year, the annual fundraiser is designed to coincide with Ms. Plunkett’s April 26 birthday celebration.
“Ama International is committed to serving an area in Zapopan that has more than 300,000 people living in extreme poverty. Even though their resources are limited, the people who live in these neighborhoods are some of the kindest and most hospitable humans you will ever meet. I am so blessed to be able to help provide them with resources and programs that will undoubtedly change their lives for the better,” said Plunkett.
For 2022, the fundraiser will focus on the theme of empowering women to work. The program is part of a 14-week course that will be held in various communities throughout Zapopan. In addition to the educational program, each participant will be able to receive a special training kit that will contain items to empower employment. The fundraiser will extend until April 30.
For a donation of only $115, the program will provide a woman in Mexico with a life-changing opportunity to be professionally trained, certified and employed. For just $200, a sewing machine will be purchased and given to graduates of the program.
To further extend the program’s reach and impact, Ama International is pleased to announce that all financial donations received will be matched up to a total of $5,000. The financial matches are courtesy of west-Michigan based Right Rope LLC, a family-owned company and the Rotary Club of Indianapolis.
The organizations share a passion for helping others throughout the world. Right Rope, LLC is proud to continually invest in programs that support children in domestic foster care, orphanages, and children living in poverty abroad. Rotary Club of Indianapolis is part of an all-inclusive global network that actively supports local, regional and international sustainability efforts. Rotary members believe that we all have a shared responsibility to take actions on our world’s biggest issues.
For more information on this year’s fundraiser, or to learn more about how you can help support Ama international, please visit amawithoutborders.org or email info@amawithoutborders.org.
About Ama International:
Ama International empowers people with the skills & tools to transform their lives. We are change-makers centered around the recognition of unconditional love for all. Established in 2018, Ama has served over 85,000 humans in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico & West Michigan offering sustainability, job training, educational support, medical care, legal aid, & much more.
Stephanie Kolakowski
Grow Business Today / Grow Hub GR
+1 616-647-7810
Stephanie@growbusinesstoday.com