Automatic Identification Data Capture Market data and industrial growth, latest trends and forecasts 2020-2028

Automatic Identification Data Capture Market Size – USD 39.92 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.6%,

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Automatic Identification Data Capture (AIDC) market size reached USD 39.92 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving global AIDC market revenue growth include rising implementation of these solutions in the e-Commerce industry and rising use in smartphones. The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), which is the largest municipal transit agency in North Texas, was an early adopter of biometric technology. In its trains, DART has installed facial recognition technology-based cameras.

The Global Automatic Identification Data Capture Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Automatic Identification Data Capture market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Barcodes segment revenue is expected to expand at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to rising usage of barcode technology to monitor, identify, and count products across various industries, such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and others.

Healthcare segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising integration of automatic identification and data capture solutions in operating healthcare systems as a result of rising need for better care management, boosting the operating effectiveness of the medical workforce, improving patient safety, and lowering medication errors.

The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Automatic Identification Data Capture market. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are: include Cognex Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Sick AG, Honeywell International Inc., Synaptics Inc., NEC Corporation, Seagull Scientific, Inc., and Godex International Co Ltd.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Automatic Identification Data Capture market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Automatic Identification Data Capture market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Automatic Identification Data Capture (AIDC) on the basis of offering, product, technology, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Services

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Printer & Recorder

RFID Printers

Smart Card Printers

Label Printers

Barcode Printers

Magnetic Stripe Printers

Scanners & Readers

RFID Scanners

Magnetic Stripe Readers

Smart Card Readers

Barcode Scanners

Camera-based Scanners

CCD Barcode Scanners

Laser Barcode Scanners

Smart Card Readers

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Biometric Scanners

Finger Print Recognition

Face Recognition

IRIS Recognition

Voice Recognition

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Biometrics

Magnetic Strips

Smart Cards

Barcodes

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

BFSI

Healthcare

Hospitality

E-commerce & Retail

Government

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Automatic Identification Data Capture market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Automatic Identification Data Capture industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Automatic Identification Data Capture market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Automatic Identification Data Capture industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Market segment by region / country:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico, etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

