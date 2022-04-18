Off-Plan Properties Stand Out for Investors as Supply of Second-Hand Homes Remains Low

More and more investors are turning to off-plan properties as the supply of available rental homes continues to fall.

While new detached home completions rose from 21% in 2020 to 24% in 2021, semi-detached properties rose from 31% to 33% and terraced homes rose from 41% to 45%.

Off-plan properties are an even more attractive option with the incoming legislation surrounding EPC ratings, as they tend to be more energy-efficient.