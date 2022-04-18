Enterprise Data Management Market Overview by Industry Chain Information, Upstream Raw Materials & Downstream Industry

Emergen Research Logo

Enterprise Data Management Market Size – USD 78.32 Billion in 2020, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of massively parallel processing architectures

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The enterprise data management market size reached USD 78.32 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Revenue growth of the global enterprise data management market is expected to be driven by increasing need to manage business data more effectively. Rising demand for solutions for smooth workflow is also expected to augment market growth going ahead. Increasing adoption of massively parallel processing architectures is further expected to boost global enterprise data management market growth over the forecast period.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others.

To get Sample PDF Copy Of This Report At@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/660

Some Key Findings From the Report:

The solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of enterprise data management solutions among end-users is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment over the forecast period.

The large enterprise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing implementation of enterprise data management solutions among large enterprises since large enterprises generate and store vast volumes of data regularly.

The on-premise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing implementation of on-premise based enterprise data management solution by end-users to store data on the local server for better security.

The BFSI segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of enterprise data management solutions in the BFSI sector.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/enterprise-data-management-market

The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the Enterprise Data Management market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Enterprise Data Management market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Enterprise Data Management market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Key Players operating in the Enterprise Data Management industry are:

Teradata Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Cloudera, Inc., GoldenSource Corporation, MuleSoft, LLC, Zaloni, Inc., Oracle Corporation, EnterWorks, Inc., Micro Focus International plc, and MapR Technologies, Inc.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/660

Emergen Research has segmented the global enterprise data management market on the basis of component, organization size, deployment, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Premise

Cloud

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Government

Others

The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Enterprise Data Management market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Enterprise Data Management Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Enterprise Data Management market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Enterprise Data Management market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Radical Features of the Enterprise Data Management Market Report:

The report encompasses Enterprise Data Management market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Enterprise Data Management industry

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/660

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

Explore more Emergen Research Reports

Email Encryption Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-globally-leading-companies-in-the-email-encryption-market

Blockchain Technology Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/blockchain-technology-expanding-scope-of-the-disruptive-technology-beyond-bitcoin

Streaming Analytics Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-8-leading-companies-in-the-streaming-analytics-industry-in-the-world-streaming-analytics-all-you-need-to-know

Enterprise Data Management Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-companies-in-the-enterprise-data-management-market

Cloud Object Storage Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-6-leading-cloud-object-storage-companies-in-the-world

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.