LED Emergency Lighting Market Growth Opportunity 2027 – NVC Lighting Ltd., Acuity Brands, Inc., IOTA Engineering

LED Emergency Lighting Market Size – USD 2.60 billion in 2019, Growth - CAGR of 6.7 %, Trends – The rise in LEDs' adoption due to the decline of prices.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global LED Emergency Lighting Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.23 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the growing convergence of emergency lighting with aesthetic lighting, the LED emergency lighting market is expected to expand rapidly.

In the forecast timeframe, the rising demand for effective emergency lightning is expected to further fuel market growth. LED costs have decreased tremendously and thus increase demand in different fields of application, like commercial and residential buildings. The increasing demand for LEDs and energy efficiency has driven the manufacturers of lighting goods to expand their LED portfolios.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others.

Some Key Findings From the Report:

In August 2020, Koninklijke Philips N.V. acquired Intact Vascular, Inc. Philips will extend its range of image-oriented medical devices by acquiring Intact Vascular. With the Tack Endovascular System, a much-needed device that successfully enhances blood circulation in the vessels of limb, enables healing, and protects limbs; the deal will broaden its product line of treatments for peripheral arteries with minimally invasive impacts.

Due to benefits such as excellent heat dissipation, smaller size, greater lumen performance, less lumen depreciation, prolonged lifespan, the Surface Mount segment is anticipated to lead the market with a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the rechargeable segment will be the largest market due to improved lifetime and durability.

Due to the widespread use of emergency lighting solutions in the commercial industry, the commercial segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast. Throughout the case of power shortfalls, emergency Lights must be equipped with municipal and state requirements in order to keep direct exit routes to stairwells during an emergency.

The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the LED Emergency Lighting market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the LED Emergency Lighting market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the LED Emergency Lighting market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Key Players operating in the LED Emergency Lighting industry are:

ams AG, NVC Lighting Ltd., Acuity Brands, Inc., IOTA Engineering, L.L.C., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Osram Licht AG, Legrand S.A., Digital Lumens, Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, and Fulham Co., Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global LED Emergency Lighting Market on the basis of technology, power source, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Surface Mount

Chips on Board

Power Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Rechargeable

Solar

Battery

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cinema

Commercial

School

Residential

Others

The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the LED Emergency Lighting market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global LED Emergency Lighting Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global LED Emergency Lighting market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the LED Emergency Lighting market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Radical Features of the LED Emergency Lighting Market Report:

The report encompasses LED Emergency Lighting market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the LED Emergency Lighting industry

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

