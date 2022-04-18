ISR Market Industry huge growth projected by 2028, Analysis, Share, Strategy and Regional Overview

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global ISR Market size reached USD 9.53 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and increasing threats of terrorist attacks are factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing technological advancements for better data accuracy will continue to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. Rapid technological advancements in the defense sector are resulting in development and deployment of more innovative solutions and systems and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

The Global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Unmanned Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Unmanned systems include Remotely Piloted Air Systems (RPAS), wherein an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) is commanded by pilots remotely. An Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) can alternatively be an autonomously operated UAV and, more frequently, a semi-autonomous UAV. Unmanned systems provide monitoring solutions by combining Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), transponders, terrain awareness, distance measuring devices, and Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS–B) into a unified and streamlined component that delivers unmatched operational performance and reliability.

Homeland security segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising demand for airborne ISR systems for police and homeland security applications.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the ISR market over the forecast period due to robust presence of leading market players including Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation, among others, in countries in the region.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are: Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, Hensoldt AG, BAE Systems plc, Leonardo SPA, Saab AB, Aselsan A.S., and L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance And Reconnaissance market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manned Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Unmanned Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Systems

Services

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Helicopters

Aircraft

Unmanned Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Maritime Patrol & Border Security

Rescue Operations

Tracking & Target Acquisition

Tactical Support

Infrastructure Protection

Homeland Security Missions

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Homeland Security

Defense

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.

