Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market is Expected to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2032
Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System market was valued at $2.3 Bn in 2021 and it is expected to reach $4.7 Bn at a CAGR of 6.50% between 2022-2032.MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a market report, published by Sheer Analytics and Insights, the total Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach $4.7 billion at a CAGR of 6.50% through the forecast period. The ANPR system plays an essential role in identifying the exact location of a car or any vehicles that have been stolen, involved in criminal offenses, and has expired its insurance policies. In addition, the rising cases of crimes, thefts, road accidents, breaking traffic rules, and others are expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. Moreover, the adoption of modern technologies such as IoT, cloud-based services, artificial intelligence, and others is also expected to fuel the ANPR system market in the upcoming years. However, instability in designs, font, color, style, and others can hinder the market growth over the next few years, because it becomes very difficult to make an algorithm that can read and identify all the number plates.
Based on components, the ANPR system market is segmented into hardware and software. In addition, the hardware is segmented into frame grabbers, ANPR cameras, triggers, and others. Increasing adoption of ANPR cameras due to law enforcement and traffic rules is expected to gain market growth during the forecast period. Based on type, the ANPR system market is segmented into mobile, portable, and fixed. Among these, the fixed ANPR system is dominating the market due to the increasing demand for fixed ANPR monitoring traffic and collecting location data in places such as bridges, highways, parking spaces, and others. On the other hand, the demand for mobile ANPR systems is growing due to the adoption of these facilities by various security and surveillance agencies across several regions. Based on applications, the ANPR system market is segmented into law enforcement, electronic toll collection, parking management, and traffic management among others. Electronic toll collection is estimated to dominate the global market due to the increased adoption of cars and strict governmental rules over traffic in many countries.
Browse the full report at https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/automatic-number-plate-recognition-system-market-21
Several companies such as EFKON and Intelligent integrated Video (I2V) are providing ANPR systems along with artificial intelligence software and new integrated technologies. Therefore, it helps to detect license plates through cameras to recognize the alphabets and numeric characters in nameplates that are stolen or listed as suspicious. Moreover, the ANPR system along with artificial intelligence provides more than 90% accurate detection and identification of number plates. The system can work 24x7 hours with fast video processing ability. Thus, it is expected to drive the growth of the market through the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth in the market through the upcoming years. The overall population of this region is increasing every year; therefore, the adoption of vehicles is also rising in numbers. Hence, the government of several countries is adopting ANPR systems in order to maintain safety and security on roads.
Request a PDF Sample Copy of Report: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/request-sample/automatic-number-plate-recognition-system-market-21
Key players such as Kapsch TrafficCom (Australia), HikVision (China), Q-Free ASA (Norway), Conduent Inc (U.S), Genetec Inc (Canada), Axis Communications (Sweden), Jenoptik Group (Germany), Robert Bosch GMBH (Germany), NDI recognition Systems Limited (U.S), VAXTOR Technologies (Spain), 3M Company (U.S), and others are dominating the global ANPR system market.
The ANPR System Market Has Been Segmented Into:
The ANPR System Market – By System Type:
Portable ANPR System
Fixed ANPR System
The ANPR System Market – By System Component:
Hardware
Software
Services
The ANPR System Market – By Applications:
Parking Management
Security and Surveillance
Toll Management
Traffic Management
And Others
The ANPR System Market – By End-User:
Government
Commercial
The ANPR System Market – By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
U.K.
Russia
Rest of Europe Countries
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
North Korea
Rest of Asian Countries
Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA)
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
Rest of LAMEA
Browse the full report at https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/automatic-number-plate-recognition-system-market-21
Browse The Related Reports:
Robotic Process Automation Market: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/robotic-process-automation-market-21
Hyperautomation Market: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/hyper-automation-market-21
IoT Sensors Market: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/iot-sensors-market-21
About Us
Sheer Analytics and Insights Private Limited is market research, consulting, and IT services company. We as a company believe in providing point to point data and its analysis with the combination of our human and automation integration. Sheer Analytics and Insights cover majorly eight industry verticals, including chemicals, life science, communications, and electronics, materials, consumer goods, defense, and BFSI sector.
Sheer Analytics believes in quality work and ensures that the product delivered to the client is meaningful for them. We publish reports based on our advanced analytics reports, which are generated with the help of our in-house databases, external databases, and artificial intelligence integration processes. We stand out from other market research companies in terms of integrating facts with meaningful insights for forecasting.
Contact:
Abhigyan Sengupta
Sheer Analytics and Insights
Email: query@sheeranalyticsandinsights.com
+1-414-240-5010
Website: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/
Abhigyan Sengupta
Sheer Analytics and Insights
+1 414-240-5010
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn