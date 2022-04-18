Structural Insulated Panels Market Statistical Forecasts 2028 , Future Trends, Leading Regions and Countries Data

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 409.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.2%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for residential and commercial buildings

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to latest analysis by Emergen Research, the global structural insulated panels market size is expected to reach USD 611.8 Million in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period. Steady growth of the market can be attributed to rising need for more cost-effective and energy-efficient building solutions with improved thermal performance and structural efficiency. The construction industry is increasingly utilizing structural insulated panels as these panels offer a variety of benefits over conventional stick frame construction materials. Construction time is significantly reduced with structural insulated panel homes as the process is more controllable and precise through the use of factory-produced pieces.

The structural insulated panels report highlights set of information related to pricing and the category of customers who are more than willing to pay for certain products and services. The information on opportunities as well as product features, determine which offerings or benefits command sale and identify the communications channels used by the market leaders to create premium positioning strategies as well as attract broadest share. Apart from the above mentioned content the researchers go an extra mile to define the distinct usage occasions and lists the customer segments to leverage the brand and identify future opportunities. Besides, the subject matter expert segment the target customers purely based on their consumption patterns.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In July 2020, DuPont launched a new, reduced Global Warming Potential (GWP) styrofoam brand Insulation. The new product is expected to support modern, high-performance building design, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

EPS panel segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The low water absorption rate of EPS prevents humidity and moisture, and as well as the corrosion of load-bearing system accessories, which is resulting in growing demand in the construction industry.

Residential segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the structural insulated panels market in 2020. Renovation of existing residential structures due to improving living standards of consumers in developing economies is augmenting demand for structural insulated panels for residential construction applications.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global structural insulated panels market in 2020. Presence of major players in the region such as PFB corporation, Owens Corning, Premier SIPs, Enercept, Inc., Foard Panel Inc., and Extreme Panel Technologies is expected to boost growth of the structural insulated panels market during the forecast period.

Wall segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising need for improved thermal performance and enhanced energy efficiency of buildings is driving demand for insulation of walls and supporting growth of the structural insulated panels market.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Kingspan Group, PFB Corporation, Owens Corning, Premier SIPS: Structural Insulated Panels, Enercept, Inc., Extreme Panel Technologies, T.Clear Corporation, ALUBEL SPA, Foard Panel, and Acme Panel.

Emergen Research has segmented the global structural insulated panels market on the basis of application, product, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Wall

Floor

Roof

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) Panel

Glass Wool Panel

Polyurethane

XPS (Extruded Polystyrene) Foam

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Residential

Non-residential

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Structural Insulated Panels market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Structural Insulated Panels market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Structural Insulated Panels market.

