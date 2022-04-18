Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Statistical Forecasts 2030 ,Future Trends, Leading Regions and Countries Data

Emergen Research Logo

Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.1%, Market Trends – Increasing need to authenticate users identity through KYC technology

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) software market size reached USD 1.63 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of money laundering cases and rapid growth of Information Technology (IT) industry are projected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. In addition, increasing need to authenticate users' identity through Know Your Customer (KYC) technology will drive revenue growth.

Know your customer is the process of verifying a customer's identity. The objective of KYC is to prevent criminal elements from using bank accounts for money laundering purposes. Identity fraud is a serious issue in the banking sector. A better identity management method is required to alleviate this problem. KYC is the best solution to the identity fraud issue.

Anti-Money Laundering Software Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2022-2030. The report studies the historical data of the Anti-Money Laundering Software market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Anti-Money Laundering Software industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Anti-Money Laundering Software market.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Anti-Money Laundering Software market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Anti-Money Laundering Software according to the impact of COVID-19.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Oracle Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Tata Consultancy Services Limited (Tata Sons Private Limited), Fiserv, Inc., Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., Experian PLC, SAS Institute, Inc., ACI Worldwide, Inc., CaseWare International, Inc., and AML Partners LLC.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Software segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of software in financial institutions to detect, track, and report any suspicious activity to regulators

Among the deployment type segments, on-premise segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing need for security as on-premise deployment retains complete control over the data

North America market is expected to account for considerably large revenue share due to robust presence of major market players providing AML solutions such as Oracle Corporation, Fiserv, Inc., Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., and SAS Institute, Inc., among others in countries in the region

Emergen Research has segmented global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) software market on the basis of component, deployment type, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Software

Services

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

On-premise

On-cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Transaction Monitoring

Currency Transaction Reporting

Customer Identity Management

Compliance Management

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

BFSI

Defense

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Retail

Others

Regional Analysis of the Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a complete understanding of the Anti-Money Laundering Software market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Anti-Money Laundering Software market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Anti-Money Laundering Software market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Anti-Money Laundering Software market.

Key Coverage of the Anti-Money Laundering Software Market:

Insightful information regarding the global Anti-Money Laundering Software market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Anti-Money Laundering Software market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

