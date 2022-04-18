Global Fluoropolymers Market is estimated to be US$ 3.69 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period - By PMI

Global Fluoropolymers Market, By Product Type (PTFE, FEP, PVDF, Fluoroelastomer, PVF, PFA, ETFE, and Others), By Application (Film, Tube, Sheet, Pipe, Membrane, Sealant, Roofing, Additives, and Others), By End-Use Industry (Transportation Equipment, Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Industrial Equipment, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

/EIN News/ -- Covina, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A fluoropolymer is a chemical molecule that contains carbon fluoride linkages. Chemical resistance, electrical and mechanical insulation, heat resistance, stress cracking, and other qualities are among them. Fluoropolymers, from coatings to industrial films, benefit from these qualities in a variety of applications. It's also used in the home, construction, and electrical and electronics. Fluoropolymers improve the performance of coatings used in building, modern industrial equipment, and home appliances. Fluoropolymer resins have qualities that make them an excellent choice for applications requiring low friction and great resistance to solvents, acids, and bases. The fluoropolymer resin coatings have great chemical resistance, excellent thermal characteristics, and excellent weather stability. The aforementioned characteristics have raised their popularity, which is likely to continue over the forecast period.

Region Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market, resulting in an increase in demand for fluoropolymers. The reason for this is that China and India have big building and construction hubs, which drive the Asia-Pacific fluoropolymers market. On the other side, this will boost demand for high-quality medical, automotive, consumer, and electronics goods. For example, in 2021, India's construction activity grew at its quickest rate in over eight years. In the first quarter of 2021, India's GDP from construction grew to US$43 billion, up from US$37 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. Fluoropolymers play an important role in the construction industry because they provide long-lasting, thermally stable, and easy-to-clean building materials that can reduce building cooling costs and energy use while allowing for landmark architectural designs that would be impossible to achieve with other materials. The Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, and the Denver Airport's fibreglass roof are two well-known examples.





Key Development:

Arkema aims to buy Agiplast, a leader in the regeneration of high-performance polymers, in May 2021. With the acquisition, Arkema will be able to provide a comprehensive range of materials circularity services to customers, meeting rising market demands in this area. Arkema will be able to completely integrate high-performance polymer manufacturers that supply both bio-based and recycled materials as a result of this acquisition.

Segmentation:

Global Fluoropolymers Market accounted for US$ 2.39 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 3.69 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.50%. The Global Fluoropolymers Market is segmented by Product Type, Application, End-Use Industry and Region.

By Product Type, the Global Fluoropolymers Market is segmented into PTFE, FEP, PVDF, Fluoroelastomer, PVF, PFA, ETFE, and Others.

By Application, the Global Fluoropolymers Market is classified into Film, Tube, Sheet, Pipe, Membrane, Sealant, Roofing, Additives, and Others.

By End-Use Industry, the Global Fluoropolymers Market is classified into Transportation Equipment, Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Industrial Equipment, and Others.

By region, the Global Fluoropolymers Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players operating in the Global Fluoropolymers Market includes Chemours Company (US), Daikin Industries (Japan), 3M (US), Solvay (Belgium), AGC, Inc. (Japan), Dongyue Group (China), GFL Limited (India), Halopolymer (Russia), Fluoroseals SpA (Italy), and Hubei Everflon polymer (China).

Scope of the Report:

