Vertical Farming Market Forecast Till 2030 Covering Key Players like AeroFarms, LLC, Agricool SAS, Sky Greens, Etc.

Emergen Research Logo

Vertical Farming Market Size – USD 3.09 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 23.5%, Market Trends – Rapid change in climate due to global warming

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global vertical farming market size reached USD 3.09 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in global demand for food and rapid urbanization are expected to support market revenue growth during 2022-2030.

In addition, the rapid climate change caused by global warming has adversely affected the weather patterns, causing irregular rainfall, drought, desertification, thereby reducing agricultural productivity. Increasing population is expected to lead to a rise in global demand for food, which is further expected to increase demand for alternative agriculture practices such as vertical farming to ensure food security. This is expected to further accelerate revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/238

The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The market research report contains significant details on the global Vertical Farming market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors. It scrutinizes several key aspects of the market, including the latest technological innovations in the industry, ongoing trends, and developmental opportunities. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

Key Highlights from the Report

Building-based segment revenue is expected to expand at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing urbanization and minimal availability of land in urban areas for agricultural practices.

Control systems segment accounted for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for intelligent control systems embedded in buildings and containers for controlling and optimizing the internal environment conditions to prolong productivity.

North America is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate in vertical farming market over the forecast period owing to the robust presence of international and domestic enterprises providing vertical farming products such as AeroFarms, LLC, Freight Farms, Inc., Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc., LumiGrow, Inc., and Hydrofarm LLC. among others in countries in the region.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

AeroFarms, LLC, Agricool SAS, Sky Greens, Emirates Vertical Farming Farms, Freight Farms, Inc., Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc., Heliospectra AB, LumiGrow, Inc., Signify Holding B.V., and Hydrofarm LLC.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/vertical-farming-market

Emergen Research has segmented global vertical farming market on the basis of system, type, structure, equipment, and region:

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Aggregate Systems

Open System

Closed System

Liquid Systems

Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Building-based

Shipping Container-based

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Light-emitting Diode (LED)

Grow Lights

Irrigation Systems

Material Handling Equipment

Control Systems

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2022 – 2030 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the Vertical Farming Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Quick Buy—Vertical Farming Market Research Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/238

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Vertical Farming market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

A SWOT analysis is performed on the leading companies engaged in the Vertical Farming market to offer a better understanding of the strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats of the leading companies. It also covers production and consumption rate, the volatility of prices and demands, market share, market size, global position, and market position of each player. The report also analyses key elements such as growth trends, concentration area, business expansion strategies, market reach, and other key features that offer companies insightful data to fortify their position in the Vertical Farming industry.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Blockchain AI Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-leading-companies-offering-path-breaking-blockchain-ai-solutions

Internet of Things (IoT) chip Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-9-internet-of-things-chip-manufacturing-companies-in-the-world

Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-leading-companies-in-the-artificial-intelligence-in-education-sector-market

Text-to-Speech Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-5-companies-and-software-in-the-text-to-speech-market-helping-overcome-language-barriers

Video Content Analytics Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-companies-in-the-video-content-analytics-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.