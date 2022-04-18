Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends– Rising prevalence of target disease and favorable reimbursement scenario is expected to fuel the market in the forecast period.

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Emergen Research, the global Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market was valued at USD 1297.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1973.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2%. Increasing awareness among healthcare professionals about ketones build up during type 1 diabetes as well as type 2 diabetes, and favorable funding scenario for drug development and technological advancements in diabetes ketoacidosis treatment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Ketoacidosis, hyperglycemia and ketonuria during diabetic ketoacidosis makes it a critical life threatening condition of diabetes. Furthermore, growing prevalence of type 1 diabetes across the globe, increasing availability of well-organized and technologically advanced diabetic ketoacidosis treatment in developing nations, significant R&D activities by the existing and emerging market players to develop effective drugs in an attempt to cater the demand supply gap in the market. Restoring of fluid loss with circulatory fluids, rectification of electrolyte disturbances, substitution of hyperglycemia with insulin, improvement in the balance of acid base and management of simultaneous infection are some of the primary components of diabetic ketoacidosis treatment.

The report pays special attention to the key elements of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a detailed analysis of the company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies.

The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Diabetic Ketoacidosis market along with crucial statistical data about the Diabetic Ketoacidosis market. The research study provides historical data and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key market players operating in the global market for diabetes ketoacidosis include, Biocon, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical, Wockhardt, GlaxoSmithKline, Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Adocia among other companies

Highlights from the Report

For diabetic ketoacidosis diagnosis, Beta-Hydroxybutyrate (BHB) assay remains a popular method to determine both the presence and degree of ketosis. Several market leaders are focused in expansion of BHB assay. For instance, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and EKF Diagnostics announced to enter in an agreement to allow the Ortho Clinical Diagnostics clients to access Beta-Hydroxybutyrate (BHB) assay

While hospitals segment dominates the end user segment of the market, it is anticipated that ambulatory care centers will register highest growth rate due to customised services provided to patients and growing awareness of such treatment centers in developed as well as developing nations.

Development of advanced products for diabetic ketoacidosis management offers lucrative growth opportunities. There is a demand for products capable of significantly reducing diabetic ketoacidosis associated hospitalization rates and events of acute diabetes

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Diabetic Ketoacidosis industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

For the purpose of this study, Emergen Research has segmented Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market on the basis of treatment type, end use and region:

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Fluid Replacement

Electrolyte Replacement

Insulin Therapy

Intermediate-Acting Insulin

Long-Acting Insulin

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centre

Specialty Clinics

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

Key Points of Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Diabetic Ketoacidosis market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Diabetic Ketoacidosis market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Diabetic Ketoacidosis market

