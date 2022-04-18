In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems : Everything You Need to Know About Is ?

Emergen Research Logo

In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Size – USD 25.51 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.8%, trends – Growing demand from the APAC region.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ​​​​​​​Understand what an in-vehicle infotainment system it and learn about the various features and components that work behind the scenes.

What is In-vehicle infotainment?

The IVI can be described as a combination of vehicle systems which are used to deliver entertainment and information to the driver and the passengers through audio/ video interfaces, control elements like touch screen displays, button panel, voice commands, and more.

According to Emergen research the global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market is expected to reach USD 52.76 Billion by 2027, The growing emphasis on driver comfort and convenience has led to numerous In-Vehicle Infotainment systems being built that offer innovative features. Such features provide the driver with detailed vehicle knowledge and, as a result, improve safety and driving experience. Smartphones will significantly influence the In-Vehicle Infotainment market, as they are the most important networking gateways used by an infotainment system.

Growing demand for smartphone applications in automobiles and advances in technology for In-Vehicle Infotainment are driving the demand for the market.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global In-vehicle infotainment Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate

It is also expected that the market for enhanced driving experience will drive the In-Vehicle Infotainment systems sector over the forecast era. These devices, however, entail high installation costs and are primarily incorporated into premium and luxury vehicles. Inadequate security and privacy infotainment are expected to obstruct the development of the demand for In-Vehicle Infotainment systems.

Mainly the common use of navigation devices is responsible for the usage of infotainment systems in commercial vehicles. Implementing navigation and communication systems in a commercial vehicle has improved operational efficiency and allowed a reduction in emergency response time. Considering that commercial vehicles have a high travel time relative to passenger cars, it is very important to enhance safety and driver experience.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others.

Key Players operating in the industry are:Continental AG, Panasonic Corporation, Harman International, Alpine Electronics, Pioneer Corporation, Denso Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Clarion Co., Ltd., and JVC KENWOOD Corporation, among others.

Research Methodology – In-vehicle infotainment Market

The research methodology adopted by analysts for compiling the report on the global In-vehicle infotainment market is based on detailed primary as well as secondary research. With the help of in-depth insights of the market-affiliated information that is obtained and legitimated by market-admissible resources, analysts have offered riveting observations and authentic forecasts for the global marble market.

During the primary research phase, analysts interviewed market stakeholders, investors, brand managers, vice presidents, and sales and marketing managers. Based on the data obtained through interviews of genuine resources, analysts have emphasized the changing scenario of the global In-vehicle infotainment market.

For secondary research, analysts scrutinized numerous annual report publications, white papers, market association publications, and company websites to obtain the necessary understanding of the global In-vehicle infotainment market.

Key Highlights From The Report

The head-up display segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment with a steady CAGR predicted over the forecast period. The head-up system is equipped with the latest augmented reality technology. It uses a combination of sensors, cameras, GPS, and Wi-Fi to provide information while driving, which creates a demand for the market.

Direct competition between OE fitted and aftermarket goods is anticipated to drive the In-Vehicle Infotainment industry because the former is based on quality, while the second is largely price-driven. In developing countries, demand for OE products is therefore expected to be high.

Due to the rising trend in the low costs of passenger cars, the passenger car segment is expected to rise at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. These cars are embedded with the latest advanced technologies that are expected to drive the in-vehicle infotainment system.

The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market on the basis of product, fitting, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Audio Unit

Display Unit

Head-Up Display

Navigation Unit

Communication Unit

Fitting Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

OE fitted

Aftermarket

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global In-vehicle infotainment Market added by In-vehicle infotainment demonstrates that the global In-vehicle infotainment market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the In-vehicle infotainment market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

