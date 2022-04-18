Afghanistan Appoints Dr. Raphael Nagel as its “Honorary Special Envoy”

Honorary Special Envoy for Educational Opportunities

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H.E. Ahmed Sayer Daudzai, Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of the I.R. of Afghanistan to the UAE, appointed Dr. Raphael Nagel, Founder and Chairman of The Abrahamic Business Circle, as its Honorary Special Envoy for Educational Opportunities. Dr. Nagel will promote the facilitation of educational opportunities for Afghan Youth, specially Afghan Women.

This appointment coincides with the first time Ramadan, Pesach and Eastern overlap in 33 years. More than 5,000 Jews were living in Afghanistan in 1948. By 1951, Jewish emigrants were permitted to leave Afghanistan and to keep their Afghan citizenship. This was the only Muslim country to allow Jewish citizens to retain their citizenship. Most Afghan Jews eventually migrated to Israel or the United States. In fact, Afghanistan's last Jew, Zebulon Simantov, lived there until September last year.

There is little knowledge about the relationship between the Jewish culture and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, but it is true that both cultures have coexisted for the same purpose-to live in peace and to progress in society.

As H.E. Ahmed Sayer Daudzai outlined during his diplomatic mission in the UAE, he is seeking to ensure the welfare of all Afghans, including those living inside Afghanistan as well as those living in refugee camps in the United Arab Emirates. Some 12,000 Afghans remain in the refugee camps in Abu Dhabi, including 10,000 at Emirates Humanitarian City and another 2,000 at Tasameem Workers City in the capital.

In a joint initiative by H.E. Ahmed Sayer Daudzai and Dr. Raphael Nagel, the two have decided to provide assistance in the refugee camps located in Abu Dhabi, emphasizing academic programs at different levels in order to promote education and prepare people with different skills so that they can enter the labor market.

It is the first step in a long-term collaboration between Raphael Nagel and the Islamic Republic Afghanistan. In light of the fact that education is what allows humans to advance in life, eliminate prejudices and fill them with knowledge to be able to use it in their day-to-day lives.

According to Dr. Raphael Nagel, events like these can occur anywhere, but the United Arab Emirates has once again shown itself as a leader in an initiative like this, as a country that has been recognized worldwide for its promotion of peace and cultural tolerance. It was the great sage, H.E. Sheik Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nayan who said “Education is Like a Lantern Which Lights Your Way in a Dark Alley'', so we have decided to honor His Excellency’s wise words by providing academic programs for our Afghan sisters and brothers, Dr. Nagel mentioned.

A well-educated populace is, and will continue to be, an asset to a state, adding skills and knowledge for progress.