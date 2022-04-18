NHPCO Issues Proclamation Honoring Hospice Volunteers During National Volunteer Week, April 17 – 23, 2022
In recognition of National Volunteer Week (April 17 – 23), NHPCO has issued the following proclamation to celebrate America’s dedicated hospice volunteers.
By sharing their time, energy, and expertise, volunteers bring compassion and caring to the lives of those in need.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, US, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the past two years, while the world was coping with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospice volunteers remained active helping support staff needs in the office, making calls to patients and team members letting them know they were not forgotten, creating cards and gift baskets to bolster spirits, helping with outreach and fundraisers, and doing what they could within safety guidelines to let patients and families know that they were being thought of and cared for despite the public health emergency.
“Hospice volunteers play an indispensable role in enabling hospice and palliative care organizations to offer the highest-quality care and support possible for the people they serve. By sharing their time, energy, and expertise, volunteers bring compassion and caring to the lives of those in need,” said Edo Banach, President and CEO of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO).
NHPCO National Volunteer Week Proclamation
Whereas, volunteering is an important activity for millions of Americans throughout the U.S., the compassionate individuals who serve as trained hospice volunteers deserve special recognition during this week of celebration and awareness;
Whereas, these dedicated hospice volunteers give of their time and talent in support of patients and families who are our relatives, friends, and neighbors;
Whereas, these volunteers are essential members of hospice and palliative care teams that care for an estimated 1.55 million hospice patients every year and ensure that they live with hope, dignity, and love despite serious and life-limiting illness;
Whereas, hospice volunteers contribute in creative ways to support health care workers as well as patients and families during this time of a global pandemic;
Whereas, National Volunteer Week provides the opportunity to recognize the contributions of these caring hospice volunteers and raise awareness of the benefits of hospice and palliative care;
Now, therefore, be it resolved that the NHPCO board of directors do hereby proclaim April 17 – 23, 2022 as National Volunteer Week across the U.S. and encourage the support and participation of all citizens in learning more about and participating in the provision of hospice and palliative care to those in our community.
National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization
Board of Directors
April 17, 2022
Learn more about volunteering for a hospice in your community by reaching out to a local hospice provider or connecting with the We Honor Veterans program. NHPCO’s Find a Provider online tool will help you find a provider in your area. To learn about volunteering with We Honor Veterans, visit https://www.wehonorveterans.org/volunteer.
About NHPCO
As the leading organization representing integrated, person-centered healthcare, NHPCO gives ongoing inspiration, practical guidance, and legislative representation to hospice and palliative care providers so they can enrich experiences for patients and ease caregiving responsibilities and emotional stress for families.
