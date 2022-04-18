Needle Coke Market Upcoming Trends, Strategies Development and Forecast 2021 – 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Needle Coke Market Trends – Increased application in lithium-ion batteries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Needle Coke Market Report, published by Emergen Research, offers an industry-wide assessment of the Needle Coke market, which is inclusive of the most crucial factors contributing to the growth of the industry. The latest research report comprises an extensive analysis of the micro- and macro-economic indicators that influence the global market development during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The current trends of the Needle Coke market, combined with a wide array of growth opportunities, key drivers, restraints, challenges, and other critical aspects, have been vividly detailed in the Needle Coke market report. Furthermore, the report takes into account various market dynamics, which, in turn, generate a plethora of developmental prospects for the leading players involved in the of the Needle Coke industry.

The needle coke market size is expected to reach 2,075.51 Kilotons in 2028 in terms of volume consumed and register a steady CAGR of 10.55% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Needle coke market revenue growth is driven by factors such as increasing usage in production of graphite electrodes for the steel industry and shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles. Needle coke is a premium grade, high value petroleum coke used in the manufacturing of graphite electrodes of very low Coefficient of Thermal Expansion (CTE) for the Electric Arc Furnaces (EAFs) widely deployed in the steel industry. These electrodes are used to melt steel scrap.

Some major players in the market report include Asbury Carbons Inc., Baosteel Corporation, Graftech International Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Nippon Steel Chemical & Material Co. Ltd., Phillips 66 Company, Posco Chemical, Sumitomo Corporation, Shandong Weijiao Holding Group Co. Ltd., and CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Needle Coke market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Needle Coke business sphere.

Segmental Analysis

The global Needle Coke market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Needle Coke sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Petroleum-based needle coke segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. This is a crucial ingredient used in the production of synthetic graphite electrodes for EAFs used in the steel industry and in lithium-ion battery anode material.

Super-premium grade segment among the grade segments accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Super-premium grade needle coke is being increasingly adopted owing to its low sulfur content and exceptional inherent properties. It exhibits low puffing rate, low coefficient of thermal expansion, and larger particle size, which allow 5% higher productivity in steel recycling.

Graphite electrodes segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Graphite has various properties such as high thermal conductivity and is resistant to heat. It is used under harsh conditions, such as in high-temperature settings and applications, and is therefore desired to have low thermal expansion coefficients, which makes it ideal for usage as main heating elements in EAFs.

Emergen Research has segmented the global needle coke market on the basis of product type, grade, application, end-use, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons; 2018-2028)

Coal-based Needle Coke

Petroleum-Based Needle Coke

Shaft Calciner

Rotary Kiln

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons; 2018-2028)

Intermediate Grade

Premium Grade

Super-Premium Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons; 2018-2028)

Graphite Electrodes

Silicon Metal and Ferroalloys

Lithium-ion Anode

Carbon Black

Rubber Compounds

Other Applications

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons; 2018-2028)

Aluminum and Steel Industry

Automotive

Semiconductor

Other End-use

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest Of MEA

Overview of the Needle Coke Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Needle Coke industry

