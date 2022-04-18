Event Management Software Market: Analysis of Potential Business Opportunity Worth USD 9.18 Billion by 2030

The growing number of SMEs in the Asia Pacific region is propelling the growth of event management software.

The global event management software market is expected to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2020 to USD 9.18 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.24% during the forecast period 2021-2030. Rising demand to gain the actionable insights of the business from the events is one of the primary factors which is driving the growth of the market.

The software segment dominated the global event management market and held the largest market share of 64.87% over the forecast period

The type segment is divided into software and services. The service segment is further classified into professional services and managed services. The software segment dominated the global event management market and held the largest market share of 64.87% over the forecast period. The rising adoption of software solutions in various end-use industries is boosting the growth of the software segment. The software helps the companies to organize the events successfully.

The on-premise segment accounted for the largest market share of 74.65% in the year 2020

The deployment type segment includes on-premise and cloud. The on-premise segment accounted for the largest market share of 74.65% in the year 2020. One of the major benefits of a premise-based server is it can be operated anytime as it does not require an internet connection. Additionally, the on-premise servers are secure, reliable and allow enterprises more control over the server.

The SMEs segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.05% over the forecast period

The organization size segment is divided into SMEs and large enterprises. The SMEs segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.05% over the forecast period. The rising focus of the small and medium-sized organizations to increase overall productivity is driving the adoption of event management software among SMEs.

The event planners segment held a major market share of 35.89% in the year 2020

The end-use industry segment is divided into government, corporate, education, media and entertainment, event planners, and others. The event planners segment held a major market share of 35.89% in the year 2020. The event management software simplifies and automates the entire process of event planning for the event organizers and planners. The rising preference of the event planners for event management software is driving the growth of the market.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. The North America region accounted for the largest market share of the global event management software market, with a 43.69% market revenue in 2020. North America held the dominant position in the global event management software market. This is mainly due to the presence of many key players of event management software in the countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Apart from this, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period. The rising number of small and medium-sized companies in the Asia Pacific region is one of the key factors boosting the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Major players in the global event management software market are Aventri, RainFocus , Eventbrite, Bizzabo, Certain, Ungerboeck Software, Attendify, Cvent, XING Events, and ACTIVE Networks among others.

